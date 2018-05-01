Homes For Heroes® Honors Affiliate Real Estate And Lending Specialists Who Gave Back More Than $1,762,000 To 1,405 Heroes

Minneapolis, MN – Homes for Heroes, Inc. is proud to recognize ten of their top affiliate real estate and lending specialists who have reached significant milestones and who will be inducted into the prestigious Homes for Heroes “Heroes Served Club” in recognition of their achievements.

These ten individuals and their teams, have provided over $1,762,000 in Hero Rewards® savings to 1,405 heroes in their local communities, through the Homes for Heroes program.

250 Heroes Served Club Inductee:

– 285 Heroes Served: Navy to Navy Homes, affiliate real estate specialists – Jacksonville, FL

– 257 Heroes Served: Kristy Van Lanen, affiliate lending specialist – De Pere, WI

100 Heroes Served Club Inductees:

– 125 Heroes Served: Jonathan McKinnies, affiliate lending specialist – South Bend, IN

– 114 Heroes Served: The Cunningham Team, affiliate lending specialists – Warrenville, IL

– 109 Heroes Served: Shane Tibiatowski, affiliate lending specialist – Fargo, ND

– 107 Heroes Served: Donna Czerniak, affiliate real estate specialist – Warrensburg, MO

– 106 Heroes Served: Brad Hetland, affiliate real estate specialist – Woodbury, MN

– 101 Heroes Served: Melinda Kelly Major, affiliate real estate specialist – Clarksville, TN

– 101 Heroes Served: Lisa Teach, affiliate real estate specialist – Hagerstown, MD

– 100 Heroes Served: Morgan and Shiana Moore, affiliate real estate specialist – Saint Augustine, FL

“These affiliates exemplify what it means to be a member of this program. Being a Homes for Heroes affiliate requires more than just helping heroes with their real estate needs. It also requires getting involved in the local community and helping heroes with whatever they need. We couldn’t be more proud to have professionals of this caliber as a part of our team and representing the heroes of their local communities,” says Ruth Johnson, Homes for Heroes CEO/Founder.

In addition to the Hero Rewards savings, every time heroes use Homes for Heroes, they help other heroes in need. A portion of Homes for Heroes’ earnings is donated to the Homes for Heroes Foundation, a non-profit 501(c)(3) that provides assistance to heroes in need.

Homes for Heroes, Inc., was established shortly following the tragic events of 9/11 as a way to give back and say “Thank You” to our nation’s heroes. Homes for Heroes is the largest nationwide network of affiliate real estate specialists, lending specialists and local businesses who provide easy ways for firefighters, law enforcement, military (active, reserves and veterans), healthcare workers, EMS and teachers to save money when buying, selling or refinancing a home; or when making every day home-related purchases. Every time a hero uses Homes for Heroes for their real estate transactions, they are helping heroes in need. A portion of Homes for Heroes’ earnings is donated to the Homes for Heroes Foundation, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) that provides assistance to heroes in need.

