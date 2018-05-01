Titanium Dioxide Market The Overall Growth in the Market Is Mainly Driven By Increased Research in Chemical and Material Fields The Overall Growth in the Market Is Mainly Driven By Increased Research in Chemical and Material Fields

Titanium Dioxide Market Overview:
The Global Titanium Dioxide is expected to witness a significant growth of USD 44.954 billion by 2023 with CAGR of 14.28% between 2016 and 2023.
Titanium dioxide one of the whitest material on the earth is a naturally occurring oxide of titanium in three forms anatase, rutile and brookite. It has the highest refractive index of all material till found by man including the diamond. Titanium dioxide are used in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, foods and various other applications.
However, Titanium dioxide does not formed in a usable condition in nature. It must be cautiously mined in one of its pure forms, such as rutile, anatase beach sand, and refined into a fine even element size. Increasing in demands of automobile, construction industry and applications of pigments in various industries is likely to drive the global titanium dioxide market growth. On the other hand Environmental regulations such as carcinogenic properties and volatile prices of raw materials are the key factors which can restrain the global titanium dioxide market growth in forecasted period.
Market Trend Study:
Data integration and capabilities are analyzed to support the findings and study the predicted geographical segmentations. Various key variables and regression models were considered to calculate the trajectory of Titanium dioxide market. Detailed analysis is explained and given importance to with best working models.
Geographically, the segmentation is done into several key regions like North America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America. The production, consumption, revenue, shares in mill UDS, growth rate of Titanium dioxide market during the forecast period of 2016 to 2023 is well explained.
The ongoing market trends of Titanium dioxide market and the key factors impacting the growth prospects are elucidated. With increase in the trend, the factors affecting the trend are mentioned with perfect reasons. Top manufactures, price, revenue, market share are explained to give a depth of idea on the competitive side.
Each and every segment type and their sub types are well elaborated to give a better idea about this market during the forecast period of 2016 to 2023 respectively.
Regional Analysis:
Asia Pacific is the largest market of titanium dioxide due to demand in various applications such as paints, plastics, photo-electrode, pigment, paper, in China region followed by Japan. Asia Pacific is largest consumer of the global titanium dioxide market followed by increasing in the consumption of titanium dioxide market in Europe region. The third largest market of titanium dioxide is North America. Latin America and Middle East also witnessed in growth of titanium dioxide market due to various application such as additives, pigment, paper, cosmetics, and others.
Key Players:
DuPont (US),
Tronox Limited (US),
CRISTAL (Saudi Arabia),
The Chemours Company Chemours (US),
NL Industries, Inc (US),
Shandong Doguide Group Co.Ltd (China),
Argex Titanium Inc.(North America),
Huntsman International LLC. (US),
Evonik Industries (Germany),
Tayca Corporation (Japan).
