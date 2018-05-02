Air Care Market Global Demand and Insights Analysis Report for 2018-2025 – Market research future.com

Air Care Market, by Value, is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of over 2.47% by 2023:

Market Outlook:

Air care products are used to eliminate bad odor at indoor level. Various types of air care products are available in the market such as air fresheners, electric air fresheners, car air fresheners, gel air fresheners, candle air fresheners, and liquid air fresheners. Air care products provide an option to the user to get rid of bad odor and have a desired room fragrance.

Market Forecast Overview:

Air care products are used to eliminate the bad odor and to keep the surrounding fresh. These products are available in various forms including sprays, oils, candles, blends, and others. Different fragrances in this product has given an opportunity to the consumers to choose with the desired fragrance according to their need. Air care product helps to keep the indoor environment clean and odor free.

Rising disposable income has affected the consumer’s spending behavior. Consumers are found to hold more priority for quality products, which keeps their surrounding clean and fresh. Owning to these major factors, the demand for air care products is experiencing a surge in the global market. Escalating demand has encouraged the manufacturers to bring in innovations in their product line to expand their consumer base. Innovations in the existing product line and new product launch helps the manufacturers in creating brand identity and product differentiation. Keen focus on R & D sector to develop new product has further resulted in development of unique air care products such as Electric Air Fresheners and gel air fresheners and others. Consumers have shown more inclination towards natural air cares in air care products which has directly influenced the positive growth of the air fresheners market. Owing to rising health awareness, consumers are found to have high demand for chemical-free air fresheners. Rising health concerns among the consumers about the demerits of inhaling chemicals released from the air fresheners have a positive impact on the natural air care in air care market. The rising consumers’ preference for natural air cares will be considered one of the major drivers for air care products market.

All the factors are augmenting Air Care Market to grow at the CAGR of 2.47% during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Major Key Players Analysis:

Procter & Gamble Co

Reckitt Benckiser Group,

Johnson & Son, Inc.

Godrej Consumer Products

Henkel AG & Company, KGa

Church & Dwight Co.

Farcent Enterprise Co.

Major Findings:

Asia Pacific is estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period at a CAGR of 3.06%. Among the Asia Pacific countries, China is projected to witness a substantial growth at a CAGR of 3.19% during the forecast period of 2017-2023

Global air care manufacturers find massive opportunities in Germany owing to the huge demand for air care products, especially, home and cars.

Regional Analysis:

The global air care market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Among these, Asia Pacific region is expected to lead the market over the forecast period. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.06% during the review period. This is attributed to the high usage of home and cars based air care products. Among the Asia Pacific countries, India is estimated to hold 19% share in the year 2017.

Downstream Analysis:

Among the product type, spray air fresheners segment is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Also, the segment is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 2.56% during the given period due to increased use of spray air fresheners in room and cars. Furthermore, the demand for natural fragrances in air care products segment is increasing the growth of the air care products.

Among the distribution channel, retail is accounting for 92% of the global air care market and the segment is estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period of 2017-2023. The segment is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 2.51% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Segmentaion –

The global air care market has been segmented on the basis of product type, which includes spray air fresheners, electric air fresheners, car sir fresheners, gel air fresheners, candle air fresheners, liquid air fresheners, and others. The spray air fresheners segment is projected to account for maximum market proportion at a CAGR of 2.56% during the forecast period. On the basis of distribution channel, the global air care market is segmented into retail and business to business. Among both, the retail market segment is estimated to witness the highest growth at a CAGR of 2.51% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Target Audience:

Global air care product manufacturers

End users

Retailers and wholesalers

E-commerce companies

Traders, importers and exporters

