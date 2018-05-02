Global Nematicides Market Research, Competitor Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2023

Market Overview

Increasing demand for agricultural products is driving the growth of the market due to increased crop production along with food security and crop-damage. Additionally, high acceptance for integrated pest management (IPM) by the crop cultivator’s is adding fuel to the growth of the nematicides market.

Market Forecast

Nematicides are widely used in the agricultural segment to restrict the nematode attack on the agricultural produce by inhibiting or killing the nematodes responsible for the crop diseases. Increasing demand for food grains coupled and shrinking cultivating land are expected to drive the demand for nematicides. Apart from the agriculture use, nematicides are increasingly used in the horticulture, floriculture, domestic, and commercial pest management program.

The amount of crop-loss due to nematode attack is increasing rapidly, which is a great concern among the farmers and crop producers. Thus, the demand for the nematicides has increased to a greater extent due to adequate disease control support and increases in the crop productivity. Additionally, rising demand for organic fruits, vegetables, and cereals and pulses is projected to drive the growth of the global nematicides market over the forecast period.

Moreover, rising demand for bio-nematicides for crop-protection is projected to drive the growth of the global nematicides market. The market players are responding to these new opportunities by expanding their service offerings/product lines, which has boosted the share of the nematicides in the global market. The global nematicides market is expected to grow at a CAGR of4.7% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

TOP Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global nematicides market: BASF SE (Germany), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Monsanto Company (U.S.), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Bayer CropScience AG (Germany), FMC Corporation (U.S.), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, Ltd. (Japan), Valent U.S.A. Corporation (U.S.), Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Israel)

Key Findings:

Bio-nematicides have a massive opportunity in the pesticide industry

High demand for organic food products has surged the global market of bio-nematicides

Bayer CropScience has launched nematicide “Velum Prime” in the Malawi market to help farmers from combating destructive plant parasites

Intended Audience:

Nematicide manufacturers

Fertilizer industry

Crop cultivators

Raw material suppliers

Traders, importers, and exporters

Nematicides Market Segments:

The global nematicides market is segmented into type, application, and form.

On the basis of the type, it is segmented into organophosphates, carbamates, fumigants, bio-nematicides, and others.

On the basis of the form, it is segmented into powder, liquid, and others. The liquid form segment is dominating market owing to its easy to use nature.

On the basis of the application, the nematicides market is segmented into fruits and vegetables, cereals & pulses, oilseeds & grains, and others. Among all the applications, fruits and vegetables segment is dominating the market owing to increasing health awareness regarding organic fruits & vegetables in the population.

Regional Analysis

The global nematicides market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). The North American region is dominating the nematicides market followed by Europe. The U.S. accounts for a higher use of nematicides for the protection of fruits and vegetables from nematodes owing to increasing awareness about the benefits of using nematicides. Furthermore, high demand for organic fruits and vegetables from the farmers is considered to be key driving factor in this region.

Furthermore, increasing consumer awareness and growing demand for organic fruits, vegetables, cereals, and pulses has uplifted the demand for nematicides in the European countries like Germany, France , and the U.K, which is anticipated to boost the growth of the nematicides market during the review period.

