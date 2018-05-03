Conveyancing Supermarket Offers Useful Conveyancing Quote Comparison Tool to Estate Agents

Digital technologies help estate agents deliver the best conveyancing quote comparison to their clients. Conveyancing Supermarket offers a valuable software tool to make an estate agent’s job more efficient.

[RADCLIFFE, 5/3/2018] – Estate agents continue to use efficient digital methods to interact with their clients. Smartphone apps, online portals and high-tech websites are some digital technologies used to help agents streamline their operations and manage their clients’ needs. Many agents are utilising innovative software and websites to attract new property renters, buyers and investors. Conveyancing Supermarket has a smart software tool of its own that agents can use to forge better relationships with clients.

Tech-Savvy Estate Agents

Estate agents are learning to adapt to their clients’ ever-changing demand for digital technology or risk the chance of losing them to other tech-savvy competitors. Jon Chapman, sales director at a conveyancing firm, believes that digital technology is driving the property industry forward. Technology allows agents to deliver enhanced efficiencies, better communication and simplification of procedures.

The Value of Tech for Agents

Digital developments in the property market are poised for rapid growth. Technology provides opportunities for agents to grow their client database. The information gathered offers a better understanding into how clients approach digital technologies. In effect, the industry is able to create more personalised services for consumers to build and foster loyalty.

Use Conveyancing Tools

Conveyancing Supermarket provides online tools for estate agents to interact with their clients easily. Agents can showcase the conveyancing quote software on their website. The tool is easy to install and is independently licensed to each estate agent. The quote software allows agents to show a panel of solicitors where clients’ lender, location and property price can be compared online.

To keep agents updated, the software monitors every quote viewed by a client. Agents will receive a confirmation email once the solicitor has acknowledged the instruction from a client. All quotes are fully itemised with no hidden charges.

About Conveyancing Supermarket

Conveyancing Supermarket provides property buyers, sellers and mortgagers an instant comparison on conveyancing quotes from a broad database of licensed property lawyers and conveyancing solicitors across the UK. Through the website, visitors can easily access valuable information to make fast, informed decisions.

Visit https://conveyancingsupermarket.com to access the tools.