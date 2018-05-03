Get the Best of both worlds: Customer’s loyalty & Satisfaction

“Get closer than ever to your customers. So close that you tell them what they need well before they realize it themselves.” Steve Jobs

How much do you know about your customers? Being a businessperson I am pretty sure that in the past 24 hours you must have shed more data than you can possibly imagine and still your answer to this question is “Not enough”. Collecting data only tells you who the customers are and what they did in the past, more kind of crowd sourcing but what about harnessing the wisdom of the crowd. The following post emphasizes on how to understand your customers without asking a single question?

Do you know that around 41% of marketing executives are using customer engagement data to inform their marketing strategy? And despite this, they keep on neglecting the customer before and after the sale. Having a comprehensive understanding of your customer is the key to achieve core business goals. Whether it’s about building/optimizing customer experience or creating more engaging content or even increase sales, knowing them better than they do is the smartest move to take into consideration.

Down below I would like to mention a few techniques through which you can implement to understand your customers better.

At first, put yourself in your customers’ shoes

You need to take a hard look at the points at which your customers have contact with your business. These include meetings and visits, phone calls, correspondence, and deliveries. Apart from this, take a close look at your premises, do they seem scruffy or is your receptionist unfriendly or do your phones ring and ring without being answered? If yes, all these things can make a customer feel disappointed.

In fact, one of the most common customer complaints is being kept waiting. So if you are slow to return calls or fulfill order then you might be in danger of losing your valuable customers. Above all, customers want you to deliver what is promised to them and even surpass their expectations. Most of the small businesses tend to offer personal service. I mean if you remember a customer’s name and recall your last conversation with them, it’s possible you might lighten up their day. And they can do free advertising for you by sharing with their friends and family.

Apply intelligent customer engagement

Have you given a thought upon offering an optimized customer experience? Well, it can offer a great amount of revenue and retention. And if done correctly, it can be a source of customer insight.

Engaging with your customers in real-time has become more easily accessible, all thanks to new tools available worldwide. Messenger is becoming an ever more popular customer service channel, while tools like Drift allow you to talk with your customers as they browse your website:

(https://blog.kissmetrics.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/drift-on-website.jpg)

Such channels can act as great means of collecting customer insight. Your proprietary data from interacting with your customers regardless of the channel can help you in understanding them better manner. Get in touch with your customer service teams to look for patterns and react to the insight you generate. On top of it, you can even consider getting in touch with your customers on the phone on a regular basis so that you can go deeper into their pains, needs, and challenges.

Create more robust buyer personas

Many marketers happen to make the mistake of using generic demographics like age, profession, and location to develop their buyer personas. Obviously, the data points may not provide enough information to create messaging that resonates with your audience on an emotional level. Dig deeper into customer preferences by using the acquisition tab on Google Analytics in order to see which social media outlets, industry blogs, and professional forums your site traffic comes from.

Anticipate, Predict, and Plan for the Future

Last but certainly not the least, create a plan for future customer engagement. Focus on what customers will want tomorrow, as Steve Jobs and Richard Branson did so exquisitely. Try to envision different futures through tools like scenario planning and then explore how underlying market shifts may affect your customers.

