Global Smart Labels Market 2018 Size, Status and Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario

The growing retail sector and increased security concerns related to anti-theft are the key drivers of smart labels market. With the rapid growth of retail and manufacturing sector, the demand for smart labels has gone up in merchandise and asset tracking. This is backed by the unique features of smart labels such as re-programmability, simultaneous identification, real time tracking and usage across various industries which have led to the growth of the global smart labels market.

Segments

Global smart labels market is segmented on the basis of components, technology, application, End-use industry and region. On the basis of technology it is segmented as RFID, electronic shelf label, sensing label, and others. On the basis of application it is segmented as electronic & IT asset, retail, perishable goods, and others. On the basis of end-use industry it is segmented as manufacturing & retail, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, automotive, FMCG, logistics, and others. Additionally on the basis of region, it is segmented as North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Key Players

The key players of Global Smart Labels Market report include- CCL Industries Inc., Invengo Information Technology Co. Ltd., Checkpoint Systems Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Displaydata Ltd., Sato Holdings Corporation, Smartrac N.V., Willian Frick & Company, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Intermec Inc., Thin Film Electronics ASA, ASK S.A., Graphic Label Inc., Alien Technology Inc. and Muhlbauer Holding Ag & Co. Kgaa.

The report for Global Smart Labels Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

