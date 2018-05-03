Tichawa´s Diamond Sensor wins bronze

Friedberg/Boston, May 2nd 2018. Tichawa Vision has received bronze at this year’s Vision Systems Design Innovators Award for its Diamond Sensor. With a line rate of up to 1 MHz, the award-winning product enables extremely fast scanning of the test objects. This makes the Diamond Sensor particularly suitable for web inspection of high-speed processes such as print products. High anti-blooming ensures best image quality. The maximum resolution of the sensor of 4,800 dpi is also outstanding. Dr. Nikolaus Tichawa, Managing Director of Tichawa Vision, received the award personally during the Vision Show in Boston.

“After winning gold for our VDCIS last year, we are very pleased to have received an award again this year. The bronze award confirms our efforts to continuously develop innovative solutions for automated quality control of industrial products,” says Dr. Nikolas Tichawa. “We are very proud of this award. It shows that the complex development period of almost five years has paid off completely.”

Fast and powerful

The Diamond Sensor is characterized by highly innovative features. Scanning at a line rate of up to 1 MHz, the sensor combines a pixel array with high performance signal processing, column ADCs and 16 serial LVDS outputs on a single chip. The pixel array consists of 864 optical and four black 4T pixel cells with a size of 21 x 21 µm and with approx. 60,000 electrons full well capacity. Tichawa has designed the Diamond Sensor to assure high anti-blooming and minimum image lag. The correlated double sampling results in 80 dB dynamic range – sufficient for true 12 bit operation.

On-chip linearization and selectable ADC resolution (8 to 12 bits) make the new sensor well suited for demanding applications such as high-speed printing. 17 LVDS outputs at 622 Mbaud each allow for 868 Mpixels/sec. video date rate. Finally, the sensor scans the test objects with a resolution of 4,800 dpi (maximum), 2,400 dpi or 1,200 dpi.

Award for market leading solutions

The jury is comprised of well-versed specialists from various computer retailers and companies. The prize is awarded in the categories Platin, Gold, Silver and Bronze. The Innovators Awards are judged based on following criteria: originality, innovation, impact on designers, market demand as well as the utility of the new technology.

Alan Bergstein, publisher of Vision Systems Design: “This prestigious program allows Vision Systems Design to celebrate and recognize the most innovative products and services in the vision and image processing industry. Our 2018 honorees are an outstanding example of companies who are making an impact in the industry.”

The 2018 Visions Systems Design Innovators Awards honorees are featured in the June issue of Vision Systems Design magazine as well as on http://www.vision-systems.com .

Proven CIS technology

Tichawa Vision GmbH develops and manufactures Contact Image Sensors (CIS) for inspection of flat materials as an alternative to conventional line cameras. The CIS contains in one housing a reading guide line, an optical system, and a light source for high-precision applications.

Based on its know-how of low distance image sensor technology, Tichawa has developed a wide range of cameras for applications in various industries. Tichawa Vision configures ready-made and well proven function blocks in a short development time and thus builds cameras at extremely favorable prices. This principle offers high reliability in design regarding power consumption, functionality and size.