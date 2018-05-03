Tool Holders Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast By End-use Industry 2018 – 2026

Tool Holders Market: Introduction

Machine tool holders are also referred as tool adapters which are used to mount tools such as cutters, drills and turning tools in the machine such as milling, CNC, VMC and HMC. In particular machining operation, selection of a machine tool holder is as important as the selection of machine tools. For the smooth running and operations of a machine, it is of prime importance that the machine tool is properly and correctly inserted in the collet and the rotation through its running path with less run-out. For negligible loss of the machine tools efficiency and to get less deflection from the clamps, it very important that the collet clamps the machine tools efficiently. Additionally, the efficiency of the overall machine tool system and the machine spindle is increased considerably with use of tool holders as the machine can operate at higher speed and metal removing capacity. Tool holders system gives the degree of freedom to perform in the cutting or the metal removing area. The whole Tool Holders system is used to enhance the part quality, improve the machine productivity and considerably reduce the machine operator’ setup time.

The Tool holders uses the machine spindle to move the tools along the programmed path. The Tool holders that are inserted in the machine spindle are produced in various designs, shapes and sizes. Tool holders are one of the very important components in metal cutting and manufacturing industries in the global market. The Tool Holders are used extensively by all the manufacturing industries in machine shops and workshops. With the effective use of tool holders system the accuracy of the machine is extraordinarily increased, dashing, loosening of the machine tools is also avoided, as compared to that of conventional tools holding devices. Tool holder system are basically has facility for changing the tools as per machine operations; which means, they are not welded or attached to the tool body. The machine tools can be changed and the installation of these on the CNC machines optimizes the manufacturing process and also saves a lot of time.

Tool Holders Market: Dynamics

There are many advantages of tool holders in the global market such as low capital costs – surge in throughput without investment in new capacity, rework & concessions and less scrap – less disparity, higher process capability at first time, reduced human error – repeatable measurement and automated feedback and augmented automation – low direct labor costs and unproductive machine downtime. Additionally, new approaches and technologies towards the manufacturing of upright and reliable tool holders, which can be mounted with perfection on any machine and inserted with several tools are expected to be prominent drivers for the global tool holders market growth. Contemporary manufacturing technologies, such as additive manufacturing and CNC heavy duty machining center ease the process as well as enhance the quality of products. This, together with the manufacturing of intelligent tool holders in various designs and complex shapes, and different sizes are noteworthy achievements that are expected bolster market growth over the forecast period. Also, the market for tool holders has witnessed rapid growth due to development in the manufacturing sector in all end use industries globally.

Furthermore, growth in the production and manufacturing of various end use components, which have high surface finish and good quality by the several manufacturing process will propel growth of the global tool holders market during the forecast period. The use of IoT (internet of things) for the conditions based monitoring of machine tool holders is one of the prominent trends in the global market. This trend of connected manufacturing has evolved over the past few years. Connected manufacturing uses the power of internet to link various components such as computers, machines and sensor with humans for better analysis, collection and processing of information. This trend of IoT is estimated to support the growth of smart tool holders and tools in the global market in the near future.

Tool Holders Market: Segmentation

The Tool Holders System market can be segmented by type of Taper Type, Tool Holder Type, Machine Type and End Use.

By Taper Type, the Tool Holders market can be segmented as:

MANUAL TAPERS

R8

Morse Taper

CNC Tapers

V-Flange Taper

BT Flange Taper

NMTB

HSK

By Tool Holder Type, the Tool Holders market can be segmented as:

Collet Chuck

End Mill Holders

Hydraulic Tool holders

Milling Cutters Holder

Shrink Fit Holders

Others

By Machine Type, the Tool Holders System market can be segmented as:

CNC Machining Center

VMC (Vertical Machine Center

HMC (Horizontal Machine Center)

CNC Turning Center

Others (CNC Lathe, CNC Drillers, etc.)

By End Use, the Tool Holders System market can be segmented as:

Automotive

Chemical Processing

Construction

Defense & Aerospace

Electronic

General Machining

Medical/Research

Oil & Gas

Paper & Pulp Industry

Power Generation

Tool Holders Market: Regional Outlook

The market for tool holders is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Europe and North America have a high standards of living, luxurious lifestyles coupled with high disposable incomes, and thus can afford using super finished products machined by such tool holders systems. This has led to growth of the tool holders market in the aforementioned regions. Additionally, manufacturing industries in all developed regions have been doing well in the recent decade, and research and development to produce parts and components that are manufactured in less time and effort will be a prominent driver for the tool holders market in these region over the forecast period. Emerging nations in the APEJ region, predominantly India and China, are estimated to play a vital role in the growth of the tool holders market in the near future.

Tool Holders System Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global Tool Holders System market, identified across the value chain include:

Sandvik Coromant

Bilz Tool

BIG KAISER

GDP | GUHDO

TAC Rockford

SECO

Ingersoll Cutting Tool Company

KYOCERA UNIMERCO

LMT Onsrud

Kennametal

Guhring, Inc

li>CERATIZIT S.A.

Gem Precision Tool (P) Ltd.

FL TOOL HOLDERS

KTA Spindle Toolings.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

