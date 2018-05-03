YHS Automotive Celebrate Five Years In Business By Partnering With JoeJoeBear.org

YHS Automotive are celebrating their fifth year in business. The Houston-based company have chosen to mark the occasion by sponsoring a key event for local charity JoeJoeBear.org, as well as hosting ongoing fundraising events at their repair shop throughout the month of May.

About YHS

YHS was founded by owner and operator Paul Garrett, a highly qualified and experienced technician who chose to capitalize on his expertise by starting his own business in Houston, TX. Since then, YHS has gone from strength-to-strength, recruited additional highly qualified experts, and is now celebrating its fifth year in business. YHS offer a wide range of automotive-related services, including:

– AC diagnostics and repair

– Scheduled maintenance services for all vehicles

– Brake repair and replacement

– Engine tune ups

– Oil change and servicing

– State inspections (for Texas)

– Alignment, balancing, and tire rotation…

– … and many more besides.

YHS have been able to achieve their success and consistent stream of positive reviews thanks to Paul’s dedication to his customers; he believes in providing excellent quality work at an affordable price, and the business is reinforced by his desire to put customer needs and requirements first in everything he does. In a reflection of his altruistic character, Paul has chosen to celebrate YHS’ fifth year in business by partnering with JoeJoeBear.org

About the JoeJoeBear charity

JoeJoeBear are a local non-profit charity based in Houston. Their mission is to provide teddy bears to children with life-threatening illnesses, so as to deliver “round the clock comfort” to children experiencing difficulties in their life.

YHS will be sponsoring the charity’s upcoming car show event.

About the Car Show

On 12th May 2018, JoeJoeBear will hold a Car Show at the Fort Bend County Fair Grounds. The event will feature a range of family-friendly entertainment, including 300 cars, 47 vendors, and eight food trucks in total. There will also be music, a silent auction, and even an awards ceremony for the best cars. All proceeds from the day will go towards the JoeJoeBear programs.

Additional events at YHS

As well as sponsoring the car show, YHS Automotive will be hosting a number of events to celebrate their five-year anniversary; these events will be hosted at their repair shop, and all proceeds will be donated to JoeJoeBear. The events, which will include fun activities such as bean bag tossing, will commence on May 1st and will continue throughout the month. There will also be prize draws for customers to enjoy, so everyone in the area is advised to head down the YHS to take part in the festivities.

Furthermore, YHS will also be making regular contributions to the JoeJoeBear charity throughout the month of May. For every $25 that customers spend, YHS will donate $1 to JoeJoeBear. YHS’ dedication to serving their community is clear and evident, and will make a real difference to the lives of children with serious illnesses.

For more information about the JoeJoeBear event sponsorship, events taking place at YHS, or YHS in general, contact Chuck Edwards on 281-944-9750 or email chuck@yhsautomotive.com

Contact:

Chuck Edwards

Company: YHS Automotive

Address: 19831 Greenwind Chase, Houston, TX

Phone: 281-944-9750

Email: chuck@yhsautomotive.com

Website: http://yhsautomotive.com