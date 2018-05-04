Conference Series LTD invites participants from all over the world to attend the 16th Asia Pacific Biotechnology Congress which is being organized in Singapore on August 15-16, 2018. The conference will include keynote presentations, oral talks, poster presentations, virtual presentations and exhibitions.

The goal of this Conference is to unite the international biotechnology community to take a fresh look at the key topics and challenges that our field faces. The theme of this conference is “Transcending the current frontiers of biotechnology”. As practitioners, scholars, and citizens there is a need for us to work together to explore the possibilities and plan strategically, the collective growth of our science, its applications and practices. We hope to achieve advancements in many facets of this multidisciplinary field, from agriculture and bio-manufacturing, to ground breaking cancer treatments and medicines, to even information technology.

Why to attend??

The focus of this conference will to connect the global biotechnology community by fostering dialogues between entrepreneurs, business executives, tech practitioners and scouts, academics, and investors. We request you to join us for insightful discussions on advancements in the different fields of this multifarious science. World-renowned speakers, the most recent techniques, developments, and the newest updates in Biotechnology and Bio-medical Engineering will be the hallmarks of this conference.

Benefits:

• Accepted abstracts will be published in Journal of Biotechnology & Biomaterials and provided with DOI

• Networking with professionals from all over the globe

• A unique opportunity for advertisers and sponsors and exhibit or sponsor at this international conference.

Target Audience:

Biotechnology Researchers and Scientists, C-Level Business Leaders, Business Development Executives, Legal Professionals, Regulatory Experts and Government Officials, Educators, among others.

• Biotechnology Young Researchers

• Biotechnology Faculty Members

• All Medical and Life Science Colleges

• Biotechnology and genetics Associations and Societies

• Business Entrepreneurs

• Training Institutes

• Worldwide Biotechnology Medicine Companies

• Exhibitors and Sponsors

Conference Highlights:

• Biotechnology and Bioengineering

• Biomedical Engineering

• Plant Biotechnology

• Nutrition and Food Biotechnology

• Molecular Biotechnology

• Neuro Biotechnology

• Biochemistry and Cellular Biotechnology

• Biomass and Bio refinery

• Environmental Biotechnology

• Cancer Biotechnology

• Bioprocess Engineering

• Aquaculture and Marine Biotechnology

• Bioenergy and Bioremediation

• Biotechnology and Drug Design

• Medical Biotechnology

• Bioinformatics

• Nano Biotechnology

• Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine

• Biotechnology in Pharmaceutical Companies

• Global Bio economy

• Industrial Biotechnology

• Microbial Biotechnology and Applications

• Agriculture Biotechnology

• Enzyme Technology

• Protein Engineering

Special Issues:

All accepted abstracts will be published in the supporting journals.

Abstracts will be provided with Digital Object Identifier by Cross Ref.

For more information, please visit: https://www.biotechnologycongress.com/asia-pacific/

• 100+ Participation (70 Academia: 30 Industry)

• 5+ Keynote Speakers

• 15+ Innovative Educational Sessions

• 5+ Workshops

• B2B Meetings

For more information about this conference, and to book a slot, sponsorship and exhibit sales information, please Contact: Karen Young

Tel.: +1-702-508-5200 Ext: 6021

Email: bioasiapacific@gmail.com or visit:

https://www.biotechnologycongress.com/asia-pacific/