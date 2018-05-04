Could Anything be ‘Finer’ than a Pashmina Silk Saree?

The Pashmina wool from the high altitudes of the Himalayas, blended with silk, produces a fabric so sheer, that the Pashmina Silk Saree enjoys pride of place as one of the ‘finest’ pieces of apparel that could drape a woman so alluringly.

The Pashmina goats on the high altitudes of the Himalayas, are gifted by nature an extremely fine inner coat of wool, which is several times finer than the human hair and extremely soft, in order to brave the harsh freezing weather. The size of each strand is so small that it can only be hand woven.

This “Pashm’ or wool that is available, if blended with silk or cotton, can then be spun, by handlooms or machines. The Pashmina Silk Saree is a blend of two fine materials which together produce a fabric that is sheer, light and shining.

The Kashmiri embroidery or Kashida as it is known as, employs bright and colourful designs, with motifs of floral borders, paisley and chinar leaves and other inspirational settings of nature. The patterns and the colours chosen, so harmonize with Nature, that the elegance and allure of the wearer of the saree, is heightened.

Fancy Prints of block, batik and gold with floral patterns are current fashion for Pashmina Silk Sarees, making them suitable for parties, invites or other social outings.

The ‘heavier’ version of the Pashmina Silk Saree, employing pure silk, has Zardosi or Ari embroidery adorning the fabric and is most sought after for grand occasions as marriages or special functions.

The Pashmina Silk Saree is known for its feel and the spreading warmth, and it takes a discerning ability to recognize a true Pashmina product, since the manufacture of synthetic fibres have now come into vogue.

