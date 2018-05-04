CTE named Swedish Steel Prize 2018 finalist

/ins For developing a highly innovative truck-mounted sky-lift that gives access to confined spaces where traditional solutions fail, CTE has been nominated for the Swedish Steel Prize 2018.

The Swedish Steel Prize is awarded annually to recognize the most innovative design utilizing high-performance steel. CTE S.p.A., from Italy, is one of the four finalists for this year’s prize, which will be awarded during a ceremony in Stockholm, Sweden on May 24. The award ceremony is part of a three-day event where hundreds of international participants will participate in seminars and site visits at SSAB.

CTE is nominated for its MP 32.19 truck mounted skylift, a competitive new product found nowhere else on the market. It has a maximum height of 32 meters with a 19-meter outreach and is mounted on a small, 7-ton truck. It also features a unique, 180-degree rotational boom that reaches hard to access working points – even around corners.

“The main objective was to reach more efficiency and versatility – performance in terms of height and outreach, but on a compact, 7-ton vehicle, which would be unique in the world. We also wanted to deliver more structural stiffness to improve work safety conditions, while reducing the overall weight,” explains Roberto Fenner, Director of Technology at CTE.

To obtain the extreme capabilities and the lightness required by the superstructure, high-strength steel was used extensively throughout the frame and boom.

“Work becomes easy is the payoff that has always guided our brand. Thanks to its versatility and ease of use, the CTE MP 32.19 perfectly represents this spirit, and was only possible to achieve thanks to the synergy between our design and the high-strength steels used,” says Fenner.

The Swedish Steel Prize jury’s motivation for selecting CTE as a finalist for the Swedish Steel Prize 2018 is:

CTE has developed a small truck-mounted sky-lift of extraordinary versatility, height and reach. The compact boom system has a unique, elevated slewing mechanism that provides the added capability of maneuvering around corners, giving access to confined spaces where traditional solutions fail. A carefully considered design as well as the optimization of all boom cross-sections and use of high-strength steel made this possible.

