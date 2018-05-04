Giant Luxury Furniture Sale – Biggest Sale of the Year At Our Costa Mesa and Torrance, CA Stores

March 27, 2018 – Costa Mesa and Torrance, CA– von Hemert Interiors has announced its annual sale, starting May 18 until May 28, 2018. The Annual Sale is on from Monday to Sunday, 10 am to 7 pm, offering deep discounts on brands including Stickley, Marge Carson, Century, Hancock & Moore, Lexington, CR Laine, American Leather, and Theodore Alexander. Items on sale include accessories, lamps, rugs and fine art.

The Giant Sale is a great opportunity for connoisseurs of luxury furniture to take advantage of exclusive deals at both stores in Costa Mesa and Torrance, CA, with the largest discounts offered all year at the Costa Mesa store. In addition to hugediscounts at the showroom, customers can also find beautiful furniture from the warehouse at tents set up in the Costa Mesa parking lot, all marked down up to 75% off regular prices.

There are thousands of pieces to choose from, with the best selections to be had by early shoppers. Exclusive Italian imports hand-picked by von Hemert Interiors will also be available at low prices, making the sale a great opportunity for those interested in transforming their homes with unique handcrafted Italian made furniture.

This Giant Furniture Sale saw a large turnout last year and it is expected to be even bigger this year, as more items have been placed on sale at reduced prices.

About von Hemert Interiors

von Hemert Interiors has been offering interior design services, brand-name home furnishings and luxury furniture at stores in Costa Mesa and Torrance since 1920. For more information, call the Costa Mesa showroom at 949-386-1522, the Torrance showroom at 310-879-5849 or visit https://www.vonhemertinteriors.com.