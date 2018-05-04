India Preschool and Daycare Services Market Outlook to 2022: Ken Research

The report titled “India Preschool and Daycare Services Market Outlook to 2022 – by Market Structure (Organized and Unorganized) and by Regions (Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat)” provides a comprehensive analysis of preschool and daycare market genesis and overview, market ecosystem, market size and market segmentations by market organizational structure. The report provides information on the market size of this industry by revenue generated by the provision of preschool and daycare services in India. The report covers aspects such as market segmentation (by market structure and regions), preschool and daycare market segmentation by organizational structure (organized and unorganized), by regional analysis (Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan), by number of preschools and daycare centers (organized market and unorganized market) and by revenue generated (organized and unorganized market), snapshot on corporate day care market including government regulations, business models and company profiles of major players including KLAY & The Little Company, Your Kids “R” Our Kids, Little Big World, WeCare, IPSAA Daycare, Intellitots, Elly Child Care and Amelio. Extensive consumer profiling including decision making parameters and pain points, competition scenario including market shares, competition parameters, competitive landscape of major players including Kidzee, Shanti Juniors, Hello Kids, Bachpan a Playschool, Shemrock, The Treehouse, EuroKids, Little Millenium, SmartKidz, Podar Jumbo Kids, TIME Kids and Apple Kids have been covered. The report also covers government rules and regulation regarding teacher training programs, SWOT Analysis along with analyst recommendation and Investment model highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.

The report is useful for preschool and daycare school owners, potential investors, potential entrants, government authorities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to ongoing and expected trends in the future.

India Preschool and Daycare Services Market Size and Overview

Market Size: The India Preschool and Daycare Services Market has grown from INR ~ Crore in CY’12 to INR ~ Crore in CY’17 registering a robust CAGR of ~%. Currently, the market has been placed in medium growth stage with high potential of future expansion especially in corporate daycare segment. The market’s penetration rate has been as low as ~% by the end of the review period. Various factors supporting growth in market size include rising parental concerns regarding better childhood education and proper brain development, the threat of secure enrolment in renowned K-12 schools and rapid increase in working-women population and nuclear family structures especially in urban areas creating an acute deficiency of time and resources to look after children 24×7. A substantial increase in the number of schools extending day care & pre-schooling facilities across India especially in Tier I cities has positively augmented the industry size. There have been ~ preschools and daycare centers operating in the market in CY’17. Easy expansion through franchise system and penetration into untapped regions of Tier II and III cities along with requirement of low financial & infrastructural investments have led to easy expansion in the number of play schools and daycare centers. Rising standard of living has been maneuvering parents to become more brand conscious. Increase in disposable income, adaptation of international curriculum by major pre-schooling chains have surged market growth.

Market Segmentation by Market Structure

By Number: In CY’17, there have been ~ organized preschool and daycare centers operating in the country accounting for ~% of the market share. The unorganized sector has been predominant accounting for ~% of the overall market with approximately ~ numbers of schools & centers. Average class size is ~ kids per school in organized market and ~ kids in unorganized market.

By Revenue: Organized players contributed INR ~ Crore, accounting for ~% share in the overall market. Their share has been growing with expanding brand consciousness & quality concerns in the country. On the other hand, with a lion share of ~%, the unorganized sector has generated INR ~ Crore in CY’17 which has been anticipated to rise with the increasing facilities and centers.

Average Revenue Earned/Center/Annum in the organized segment has been INR ~- INR ` Lakhs. Major participants of this segment have been KidZee, EuroKids, Little Millennium, Smart Kids, Shemrock and others. Average Fee Charged per Enrollment is INR ~-INR ~ in mediocre schools. However, fee as high as INR ~ Lakh per annual is charged by premium preschools operating in Tier I cities. The unorganized sector usually targets lower middle class families and middle class families. The two market segments extend different Services Offered & Teaching Methods. Organized market players focus on Technology based learning using talking pens, tablets & computers. Highly comprehensive curriculum with detailed focus on logical, mental & medical nourishment whereas small schools focus more on book based learning methods. Low level of technological penetration and very less focus on medical requirements by these market players have been general traits of unorganized players. Unorganized players include Players include Pebbles Preschool, Brainworks, Sunshine preschool and others.

Competitive Landscape

Competition in the preschool and daycare services market has been highly fragmented due to the presence of large market for unorganized players. Major organized players or the branded preschool chains have approximately similar market share in terms of revenue and number in CY’17. Kidzee has leaded the market in terms of number of centers having ~% share in the overall market in CY’17. This has been followed by Bachpan, Euro Kids, Shemrock and Treehouse Play School. There are ~ players competing in the market in CY’17. Market has been highly unregulated by government in terms of setting up a day care centre, facilities to be provided and quality standards to be maintained by day care centers.

Future Outlook for India Preschool and Daycare Services Market

Market Size: India preschool and daycare services market has been anticipated to showcase a substantial growth at a CAGR of ~% during the forecast period (CY’17-CY’22E). Growth during this period is expected to be supported by Rapidly Rising Baby population, Increased number of preschool and daycare centers in Tier II/III cities, Favorable government initiatives towards increasing women participation in labor force, Adaptation of child friendly curriculum based on a blend of western and Indian values, Increase in the number of nuclear family structures/units, Rise in general awareness regarding benefits and importance of ECCE, Increase in confidence of parents in private daycare centers and others. The overall preschool and daycare services market is expected to generate revenue of INR ~ crore by the end of CY’22.

Market Segmentation: It has been estimated that the number of preschools and daycare service providers would increase to ~ in CY’22 from ~ in CY’17. Out of these ~ would be organized players accounting for ~% share in the market, while ` would be in the unorganized players. Similarly, it has been anticipated that organized market players would account for generating INR ~ Crore. The market would remain largely unorganized, with these players generating INR ~ Crore in CY’22 accounting for ~% of the market share.

Key Topics Covered in the Report

• India Preschool and Daycare Services Market Introduction and Overview

• India Preschool and Daycare Services Market Size by Revenue, CY’12-CY’17

• India Preschool and Daycare Market Segmentation by Market Structure (Organized and Unorganized)-CY’17

• India Preschool and Daycare Market Regional Analysis (Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat) on the basis of Number of centers, Proportional shares, Macroeconomic Framework, major corporate daycare centers operating, average fee structure, Future

• Investment Model & Business Models Operating in India

• Company Profiles of Major Preschools and Daycare Service Providers (Kidzee, Shanti Juniors, Hello Kids, Bachpan a Playschool, Shemrock, The Treehouse, EuroKids, Little Millenium, SmartKidz, Podar Jumbo Kids, TIME Kids and Apple Kids)

• Customer profiling including decision making parameters, pain points, Comparison Table for Tier I v/s Tier II/III cities.

• Corporate Daycare snapshot including government regulations, market structure, business models, success case studies and company Profiles of Major Corporate Daycare Services Providers (KLAY & The Little Company, Your Kids “R” Our Kids, Little Big World, WeCare, IPSAA Daycare, Intellitots, Elly Child Care and Amelio)

• SWOT Analysis

• Perceptual Map of Top 20 Players on the basis of market share, curriculum offered and number of centers, CY’17

• Social media presence comparison table of major preschool brands

• Government Rules and Regulations for Preschool and Daycare Service Market

• Teacher Training Programs for Preschool and Daycare Service Market

• Growth Drivers in India Preschool and Daycare Services Market

• Market Restraints in India Preschool and Daycare Services Market

• Future Outlook to India Preschool and Daycare Services Market, Future growth drivers, Developing Regions, Market Segmentation (Organized and Unorganized by Number and Revenue)

• Analyst Recommendation for India Preschool and Daycare Services Market

• Macro-economic factors affecting India Preschool and Daycare Services Market

