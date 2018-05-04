LSAT—India 2018 registration deadline extended until 9 May

NEW DELHI, INDIA, May 4, 2018 – The registrations deadline date for the Law School Admission Test (LSAT—India™) 2018, a prestigious and standardized law entrance test, has been extended to 9 May.

LSAT—India 2018 is scheduled for May 20th 2018 at multiple test centres spread across different locations in India. Candidates will have the convenience of taking the test at their preferred local test centre.

LSAT—India™ is one of the leading entrance tests for Under-Graduate and Post-Graduate programs for admissions to multiple law colleges in India. More than 85 law schools accept LSAT—India™ scores as one of their admissions criteria.

The exam, offered by the Law School Admission Council (LSAC), USA (LSAC.org), in conjunction with Pearson VUE, assesses the Analytical Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Reading Comprehension Skills that are needed to succeed in law school.