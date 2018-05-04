Over 540 students from 30 schools participate in World Scholar‘s Cup at Suncity School

Gurugram: Over 540 students from 30 schools across the country including Maria’s Public School, Guwahati, Mayo College Girl’s School, Ajmer, Ecole Globale International Girls School, Dehradun, Blue Bells Public School participated in a two- day prestigious international tournament. Titled as ‘World Scholars Cup’, the regional round of the tournament was held on April 28 & April 29, 2018 at Suncity World School, Gurugram for the second time in a row.

Centered on the theme ‘Entangled World’, the competition assesses the students’ proficiency over the core subject areas such as Science, Art & Music, Social studies, literature, history, and special area. The competition comprises three rounds- Regional round, Global round, and Final round. Approximately 20 teams from India will gain entry into the global round to be held in three cities namely Kuala Lumpur, Barcelona, and Melbourne. Shortlisted participants can choose their preferred venue. The top finalists from global round will compete in the final round ‘Tournament of Champions’ to be held at Yale University, USA.

“Hosting this global competition is part of our efforts to encourage holistic development of students. Witnessing participation form brightest minds across the country, the competition tests and hones communication skills and fosters a spirit of team- building among students,” said Ms. Rupa Chakraborty, Principal, Suncity School.

The competition was held for two categories- Junior (12-14 years) & Senior (15-18 years). The juniors have been further divided into Emus (11-12) and Penguins (13-14). It consists of four core activities- Scholars challenge, Collaborative Writing, Team Debate and Scholars Bowl. Collaborative Writing and Team debate took place on the inaugural day of the competition. Second phase of the tournament including Scholar’s Bowl and Scholar’s Show took place on the day two of the event.

Each year, students explore and debate a current global theme. The Scholar’s Challenge tests students’ command over various subjects. The Team Debate requires students to prepare a given topic and present their case. The Scholar’s Bowl is a multiple choice quiz where students are presented with the audio/video hints which need to be solved in the given specific time. An optional round is Scholar’s show, a talent round which provided the opportunity to contestants to showcase their talent.

Suncity School bagged the first position in the junior category and Tagore International School secured the first place in senior category. The second position in the junior category is secured by Heritage Xperiential Learning School and in the senior category by Shalom Hills International School. Junior team from Shalom Hills International School secured the third position and the senior teams from Delhi Public School, RK Puram, GD Goenka Public School, Vasant Kunj, and Sanskriti School secured their place on third position. Around 300 students have qualified for the global round.

Individual top performers of the tournament were: Sarina Chadha – Suncity School – 1st place (Junior Category), Rishika Arora – Shalom Hills International School – 1st place (Senior Category).

“Every year, I wait for World Scholar’s Cup as it is exciting to participate in the competition. Since I am a good orator, I thoroughly enjoyed the team debate,” said Rakshit Verma, Venkateshwar International school.

Arishmita Ghosh from Suncity School said: “I am participating in the competition for the first time this year. I am a good dancer and I looking forward to Scholar’s Show which allows us to display our talent. I am also proud of the fact that my school is hosting this competition for the second time.”