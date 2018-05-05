Port of Mormugao bolster the economic development

One of India’s top-notch natural harbours, the Mormugao port is a premier hub of maritime trade in Goa. With its location at the mouth of the Zuari River, the Mormugao port is a crucial component in the flourishing export industry of the state. Murmugao Port, one of the oldest ports on the west coast of India, with a fine natural harbour, has been relentlessly serving the nation in its economic development for over a century. The port was commissioned in 1885 and is one amongst the 12 major ports of the country.

The origin of the port dates back to the Portuguese era, it being a spin-off of the Treaty of Lisbon in 1878 between the British and the Portuguese Governments. Ever since it was accorded the status of a Major Port in 1963, the Mormugao port has contributed immensely to growth of maritime trade in India. It is the leading iron ore exporting port of India with an annual throughput of around 24.50 million tonnes of iron ore traffic. The Mormugao Port accounts for about 32% of India’s iron ore export. The Mormugao harbour is also a major attraction for tourists coming to the Vasco da Gama city. The port of Mormugao currently handled roughly 14.7 MTPA of cargo, catering primarily to the hinterlands of South Maharashtra, Northern Karnataka and Goa. One of the major bottlenecks hindering the growth of the port is the lack of good connectivity due to the Western Ghats.