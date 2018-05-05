The Historical Greeting Between President Pena Nieto And Carlos Ahumada Kurtz

In these days of political effervescence, we remember the reappearance in a political act in Mexico of the businessman builder and soccer leader Carlos Ahumada. Where not only attended and caused excitement but received the public greeting of the very president Pena Nieto.

The meeting took place within the framework of the meal on the occasion of the birthday of the businessman Mario Vazquez Rana (RIP), in the presence of senators, deputies and members of the cabinet, Ahumada lived with President Pena and the current candidate of the PRI to succeed him Antonio Meade