Author Angelique Beauregard Gives Back With FREE Copy of ‘A Second Coming of Age’

Author Angelique Beauregard is giving back by offering a FREE copy of her upcoming book, A Second Coming of Age, through her website for a limited time.

Transformational nutrition coach Angelique Beauregard, author of A Second Coming of Age: The Road to Becoming a Healthy, Wealthy, Modern Golden Girl, is offering a FREE copy of her book through her website for a limited time. Her book is targeted at women who have tried countless times to lose weight, only to gain it all back again. She shares her experience, wit, and wisdom with women who are fighting stubborn belly fat, struggling with low energy, and just want to feel better.

According to the author, many women are confused and overwhelmed by the conflicting information available on what to eat or not eat.

“This book will guide you on a journey to permanent weight loss, great health, and true happiness,” says Beauregard. “You’ll discover that diet and exercise are only parts of what makes true personal transformation possible. It will help you get clear on where you are now, where you want to go, how to get there, and what to do when you face roadblocks and get off course.”

A Second Coming of Age is the inspiring story of how Beauregard finally won her lifelong battle with obesity, losing 50 pounds naturally in her first year of menopause. Distressed by her mother’s near-death experience, she set out on a journey to reclaim her health. Her book offers refreshing and often humorous insights about her struggles with weight and her ultimate triumphs.

For a limited time, visitors to www.asecondcomingofagebook.com can sign up to claim a FREE downloadable copy of A Second Coming of Age, valued at $32. As a bonus, they will get instant access to expert interviews, including Dr. Joel Fuhrman, Ocean Robbins, Dr. Jade Teta, Susan Peirce Thompson, Josée Lavigueur, and Jennifer Brodeur. For more information, see the website.

About Angelique Beauregard

Angelique Beauregard is a transformational nutrition coach and author of A Second Coming of Age: The Road to Becoming a Healthy, Wealthy, Modern Golden Girl. She offers support and advice to women who are struggling with weight gain, particularly during menopause.

