Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Sales Industry Research Report 2024

Study on Automotive Refinish Coatings Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global Market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Automotive Refinish Coatings Market by product type (primer, base coat, clear coat, activator, filler and others), technology (solvent borne, water borne and others), resin type (polyurethane, alkyd and acrylic) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Automotive Refinish Coatings over the period of 2018 to 2024. According to report the global automotive refinish coatings market is projected to reach $14.82 billion by 2024, grow at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Segment Covered

The report on global automotive refinish coatings market covers segments such as, product type, technology and resin type. On the basis of product type the global automotive refinish coatings market is categorized into primer, base coat, clear coat, activator, filler and others. On the basis of technology the global automotive refinish coatings market is categorized into solvent borne, water borne and others. On the basis of resin type the global automotive refinish coatings market is categorized into polyurethane, alkyd and acrylic.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global automotive refinish coatings market such as, Autobody Products, Akzo Nobel, Axalta, BASF, Bernardo Ecenarro, Dulux, Helios, Sherwin Williams, Roberlo and Wounder-Tech.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global automotive refinish coatings market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of automotive refinish coatings market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the automotive refinish coatings market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the automotive refinish coatings market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

