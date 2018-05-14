Low Calorie Sweeteners Market Analysis, Future Growth, Business Prospects and Forecast

Market Overview:

Due to the large number of health benefits associated to low calorie sweeteners consumption, the market is growing at an incremental pace of development on the global stage.

The growing concern among consumers regarding weight gain, obesity, and diabetes accelerated the demand for low-calorie sweeteners. They are considered to be safe substitute for sugar and help in weight loss and management. According to World Health Organization, more than 1.9 billion adults, 18 years and above, were overweight of which 650 million were obese in the year 2016 Also, diabetes is one of the most common chronic disease and its global prevalence rose significantly over the years. Approximately, 422 million population were living with diabetes in 2014. Additionally, low-calorie sweeteners plays a greater role in significantly preventing tooth decay, it has been preferred by many food and beverage industry specifically chewing gum industry.

Furthermore, the product is available in variety of forms such as sticks, spoonful, tablets, liquid, and packets to cater to the different needs of consumer. The low calorie sweeteners have wider application areas due to which it became relatively easier for the product to find its niche in the market place. They are widely used in food and beverage products, pharmaceutical industry, bakery and confectionary, personal and oral care, nutritional supplements market, and can also be used for industrial application, thereby propelling the demand for the product.

Latest Industry Updates:

Jul 2017 Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) acquired Chamtor, a producer of wheat based sweeteners and starches. This acquisition is in line with the company’s strategy to expand its business in Western European market.

Mar 2017 Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) launched two new sweetener brands, SweetRight stevia and VerySweet monk fruit. Through this product launch, the company aims to strengthen its product portfolio.

Mar 2017 Tate & Lyle announced an agreement with Sweet Green Fields, which offers natural and healthy sweetener solutions.

Feb 2015 Tate & Lyle introduced Dolcia Prima allulose, a sugar ingredient that may be used in low-calorie applications for products as beverages, yogurt, ice cream and baked foods.

Key Findings:

Increased health concerns such as diabetes and obesity has opened the market for low-calorie substitutes or alternative for sugar

Top exporters of low calorie sweeteners include countries such as the U.S., China, Canada, Germany & India

Segments:

Low calorie sweeteners market is segmented on the basis of type, which include artificial and natural. Among them, the artificial low calorie sweeteners occupy a major share of the globe market because of low-cost. Rising health concerns and more inclination towards the use of natural products has led the food & beverage companies to switch for low-calorie substitutes or alternative for sugar.

Low calorie sweeteners market is segmented on the basis of application, which comprises food & beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care products, and others. Among them, the food & beverage occupy a major share of the global market owing to increasing demand for convenience food.

Low calorie sweeteners is segmented on the basis of distribution channel, which comprises store-based (supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty retailers, convenience stores, others), and non-store based (e-commerce). Sale through store based channels dominates the market due to convenient one-stop shopping experience of the consumers.

Regional Analysis:

The global low calorie sweeteners market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Among these, North America is estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period 2017-2023. The increasing consumer awareness and the demand for convenience food are considered to be some of the significant reasons for the growing use of natural Low calorie sweeteners based products in the North American market. However, Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness a maximum growth in the global low calorie sweeteners market during the forecast period 2017-2023. The major importers of low calorie sweeteners includes Mexico, Germany, Philippines, the U.K. and France.