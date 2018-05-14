WMK Projects: The Leading Property Developer in Cape Town

Situated in Cape Town, WMK Projects is a popular name in the building and civil industry. Functioning since 1999, this company has almost 18 years of experience in developing and renovating commercial and residential properties. They offer valuable business solutions to small and large enterprises.

Since, the past 18 years they have successfully covered a significant number of projects. They are continually trying to improve their quality and service delivery to meet the expectations of customers. Their dedicated and creative team is working hard to develop different approaches and methods to serve the specific requirements of their clients. WMK Projects have developed more than 400 projects, including office blocks and multi-storey homes. The reasons for their ever-growing popularity are discussed below:

WMK Projects believe in their quality assured service

They offer quality service delivery at a very competitive price.

They provide an excellent customer care service with 24/7 availability

WMK projects offer excellent and trustworthy equipment and transport facilities.

The services offered by WMK Projects are illustrated below:

Residential property developers:

WMK Projects are a reputed residential property developer in Cape Town. They have completed several projects successfully. They have also worked on many residential projects, developing them from scratch. Their sole aim is to provide comfort and convenience to their clients. They hire only skilled and professional builders to strengthen and toughen the foundation of your house. The services offered in the residential areas are discussed below:

Building from Scratch : WMK Projects offers the service of replacing your old building into a new and stylish one.

: WMK Projects offers the service of replacing your old building into a new and stylish one. Renovations: They renovate all the parts of the residential area including your kitchen and living rooms

They renovate all the parts of the residential area including your kitchen and living rooms Turnkey Units: They also provide a Turnkey approach for refurbishing your residential zone. This service is especially applicable for large scale projects.

Some of their successful residential projects include, Holmes House, Gilmore House, and Amble Way etc.

Commercial Property Developers:

WMK Projects is a popular commercial property developer. They provide services to the following areas:

Internal Fit-Outs : They have highly trained and skilled professionals who are experts in solving the problems related to plumbing and electrical supply.

: They have highly trained and skilled professionals who are experts in solving the problems related to plumbing and electrical supply. White Box Fit-Outs: This service basically includes the works related to ceilings, main walls, concrete floors, basic electrical wiring, etc.

This service basically includes the works related to ceilings, main walls, concrete floors, basic electrical wiring, etc. Renovations: WMK Projects specialises in renovating all types of commercial spaces.

For any further details please contact https://wmkprojects.co.za

About

Contact Info:

PO Box 60751, Table View, 7439

Cape Town, South Africa

Tel: +27 (0) 21 553 4304

Fax: 086 661 0694

Cell: 078 650 4576

Email: info@wmkprojects.co.za