3D Printing Metal Market – Challenges, Key Vendors, Drivers and Trends by Forecast to 2027

3D Printing Metal Market 2018 Industry research report gives a systematic and competent approach to gather important statistics of 3D Printing Metal industry. In which includes industry chain structure, 3D Printing Metal market classification, dominant market players, product definition, and product scope. 3D Printing Metal research report performs SWOT analysis to gain better insights on Strengths, Opportunities, and Threats muddled in 3D Printing Metal industry.

Current Market Scenario:-

3D printing process is used widely to process a three-dimensional object in which successive layers of material are formed to create an object. The market for 3D printing is application driven and relies heavily on the growth of the end-use industries such as aerospace, automotive, healthcare among others. The largest segment by application is aerospace & defense as such 3D metal printing is used across airbus manufacturing companies and engine component manufacturers.

The share of titanium metal by material accounts for the largest share in the market. The share is attributed to the growth of the aerospace sector. The industry demands alloys such as titanium for the manufacturing of engine components. The properties of the metal such high strength and lightweight augments the market for this metal in 3D printing metal. The global 3D printing metal market size is expected to cross USD 800 Million at CAGR of 32% by 2022.

Regional Analysis of Global 3D Printing Metal Market

North America is the largest market for 3D printing metal. The region is marked with lot of technological advancement in the printing industry along with increased investments in R&D. This fuels the market for 3D printing metal. However APAC emerges as the fastest growing market for such printing and is expected to remain so by the end of the forecasted period.

Key Players Analysis:-

The key players of global 3D Printing Metal market report include- Renishaw Plc, Voxelget AG, 3D Systems Corporation, Carpenter Technology Corporation, GKN Plc, EOS GmbH, LPW Technology, Sandvik AB, SLM Solutions GmbH and Concept Laser GmbH.

