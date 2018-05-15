Acetylene Gas Market Growth Overview and Estimates Market Size by 2020

Acetylene gas is a highly flammable colorless gas with a triple bond structure. Acetylene gas possesses garlic like odor and has a high flame temperature. The gas is produced by reaction of calcium carbide and water. The reaction produces acetylene gas and calcium carbonate slurry or hydrated lime as a byproduct. Acetylene gas is also produced from hydrocarbon sources such as naphtha, crude oil and coal among others. Several other gases such as carbon dioxide, hydrogen and carbon monoxide among others are also produces as byproducts in the process. Solvents such as water, chilled methanol, acetone, etc. are used to segregate acetylene gas depending on the process.

Acetylene gas is used as a feedstock in the production of chemicals such as 1,4 butanediol. Chemical production is the most dominant application segment for acetylene gas and the trend is anticipated to continue for a foreseeable future. High flame temperature is the foremost USP of acetylene gas and combustion with oxygen helps in achieving temperature of over 5500 degree Celsius. Therefore acetylene gas is widely used for welding applications and metal cutting.

Fuel component for welding applications is the second largest application segment for acetylene gas. Acetylene black, a compound of acetylene is used in dry cell batteries and acetylene alcohol is used for vitamin synthesis. Acetylene gas is used in the acetylene black process for the production of carbon black, a carbon powder used mainly in production of tires for automobiles. Major end user industries for acetylene gas include automotive, metal fabrication, aerospace, pharmaceutical and glass among others.

Chemicals produced using acetylene gas has varied application such as production of plastics and polyurethanes among others. Increasing demand for acetylene gas for chemical production has been among foremost growth drivers for acetylene gas market. Acetylene gas has the highest flame temperature among hydrocarbons therefore; has high acceptance for metal cutting and metal fabrication applications.

Metal cutting and fabrication applications have been driving demand for acetylene gas and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Major raw material employed for production of acetylene gas includes crude oil therefore volatile raw material pricing is a major restraint for acetylene gas market.

