Medical Ceramics Market Estimation of Top Key Players Shares, Revenue, Analysis and Forecasts Till 2023

The Global Medical Ceramics Market report is a comprehensive analysis report by experts which gives detail analysis of top players, solid segments, drugs class and indications in-depth. Medical Ceramics Market is growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period and will reach to Double Digit CAGR in Future.

Medical ceramics are biomaterials that find their applications in various medical processes. Medical ceramics are commonly used in dentistry, surgical implants, prosthetics, and various medical tools and devices. Medical ceramics also find their applications in gene therapy and tissue engineering.

The Global Medical Ceramics Market is expected to grow due to rising cases in joint replacements, growing dental caries, and rising older population leading to rise in patient population. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), globally around 60 to 90 percent of school children are assumed to have dental cavities.

Key Players of Medical Ceramics Market

CoorsTek Inc.

Zimmer Holdings

Straumann

Stryker

Kyocera Corporation

C. Starck GmbH

3M ESPE

Nobel Biocare Services AG

Morgan Advanced Materials

DePuy Synthes.

Segmentation of Medical Ceramics Market

The Global Medical Ceramics Market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and end-user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into bioactive ceramics, bioinert ceramics, piezoceramics, and bioresorbable ceramics.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into cardiovascular, dental, orthopedic, surgical instruments, diagnostic instruments, plastic surgery, and others. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into specialty centers, hospitals and clinics, and research centers.

Regional Analysis of Medical Ceramics Market

The Americas dominates the Global Medical Ceramics Market owing to the rising aging population, growing case in dental cavities and increasing rate in joint replacement procedures. Additionally, rising older population along with increasing healthcare expenditure are likely to enhance the growth of medical ceramics in the North American region. According to the United States Census Bureau, around 49.2 million adults aged 65 and above were present in the U.S. as of 2016.

Europe accounts for the second largest market due to increasing aging mass and increasing joint replacement rates. Additionally, increasing government initiatives and the rising demand for technologically advanced treatment are driving the growth of the medical ceramics market in Europe.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for medical ceramics whose growth is attributed to the rising population which in turn increases the overall patient population and the rising awareness among population regarding dental health.

