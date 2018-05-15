Riyaz Hassanali is a Person with Amazing Medical Artistry

Nobody on the earth would like to look aged. Many people feel disheartened when they realize that age is actually catching up and it is showing in their face. However, after meeting Dr. Hassanali, most of the people with similar kind of problem, had some real good experiences to share. Dr. Riyaz Hassanali is the founder of the Advanced Cosmetic Surgery Center. Riyaz Hassanali provides a wide range of surgical and non-surgical procedures at affordable prices. The procedures range from hair transplants to liposuctions to meet your needs. He has a magical touch that would transform your body completely and make sure that your body reflects the youth and vigor that you feel at heart and mind. You can now say bye to baldness, wrinkles, scars and others. Dr. Hassanali finished his medical education at the State University of New York at Buffalo School of Medicine. This was followed by a residency in dermatology at the University of Buffalo Consortium Hospitals. On completion of his residency, Dr Hassanali, did a fellowship in cosmetic surgery with Thomas Alt, M.D. Thomas Alt is an ex-president of the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery and a world leader in hair restorative surgery.

Dr. Hassanali offers the highest level and quality services by quickly diagnosing and correcting the figure of a person. He makes sure that the patients are explained carefully about all the procedures and will also make them aware of any side effects that may occur post treatment. If you are being treated by Dr. Hassanali, you are in safe hands; this has been the observation by almost all the people who have visited the doctor for treatment. Dr. Hassanali uses state of the art technology and makes the patient feel completely comfortable. He approaches the patients in a friendly manner and makes the right recommendations specific to the patient’s condition. He shows results that are only positive. Within a very short span of time, Dr. Hassanali’s popularity grew not just at the national level but also at the international level. Dr. Hassanali has roamed all over the globe, especially in war affected cities to help the people there. He has also been recognized by the President himself for his efforts. Dr. Riyaz Hassanali has served the patients at Buffalo, New York and also the patients of greater Western New York region for more than 25 years and is highly experienced in cosmetic enhancement.

Riyaz hassanali is one of the best Dermatologist in Williamsville, NY. He has experience in treating several conditions such as hair loss, acne, wrinkles, scars, Restylane, Perlane, Juvederm, Fat Transplant and many more at nominal prices. For more details, please do visit us online at http://www.riyazhassanali.com/

Address:

1000 Youngs Road Suite 103

Williamsville

New York

14221

(716) 626-1593