Superior Water Conditioners Offers Commercial Water Treatment Systems

With Superior Water Conditioner, commercial establishments and treatment systems increase efficiency, performance, and profitability by removing unwanted minerals through chemical-free processes.

[FORT WAYNE, 5/15/2018] – According to research published in Procedia Chemistry in 2014, scale in pipes can cause “major operational difficulties” in commercial uses. Scale is a mixture of minerals in the water which causes hard buildup in the pipes that prevent the plumbing system from functioning efficiently.

Commercial establishments must avoid the risks of scale, which can decrease the efficiency of its plumbing system and all the equipment connected to it. Superior Water Conditioners, a company based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and its authorized dealers around the world helps commercial establishments deal with scale risks through its water conditioners.

Custom-Designed Commercial Water Conditioners

Superior Water Conditioners provides chemical-free treatment systems designed to remove unwanted minerals and allow safe elements to remain for human consumption. Its conditioners are available in several models which range in different capacities, diameters, lengths, weights, and commercial application.

The conditioners also reduce the surface tension of water, which can provide multiple long-term benefits on equipment connected to pipes. Some benefits include increased lifespan, efficiency, reduced salt consumption, and water usage. Treated water also cleans commercial items such as dishes, silverware, houses, and windows more effectively.

Efficiency and Performance Boost

Commercial establishments that install Superior Water Conditioners will improve and preserve the efficiency and lifespan of its equipment and plumbing system. The company’s products reduce water usage by 30 percent and fertilizer usage by 50 percent because of the lack of surface tension.

Businesses will also find that their pipes work smoothly and efficiently, greatly reducing the risk of scale and increasing its efficiency and performance. Superior Water Conditioners, then, is the cost-effective solution that could provide better profitability for its business clients.

About Superior Water Conditioners

Superior Water Conditioners is an Indiana-based company providing water conditioners and custom installations to residential, industrial, and commercial clients. For over 50 years, the company has made over 400,000 successful installations and is still ongoing research and development to provide better products.

Superior Water Conditioners serves all 50 states and exports its products worldwide through its network of authorized dealers. Test sites around the world have proven on hundreds of applications that Superior Water Conditioners’ products is cost-effective and eco-friendly.

