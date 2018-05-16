E-Drive Market Research Report 2018

E-Drive Market Report 2018 expands Global E-Drive Market with Global Upcoming Opportunities, Industry Share, Size, and Competitive Analysis with Forecast to 2023. Global E-Drive Market Key Players Analyzed In Report Are Siemens (Germany), Hitachi (Japan), Robert Bosch (Germany), Continental (Germany), ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany), HYUNDAI MOBIS (South Korea), AISIN SEIKI (Japan), Magna (Canada), Schaeffler (Germany), MAHLE (Germany), GKN (UK), BorgWarner (US), Infineon (Germany), Dana (US), Linamar (Canada), American Axle (US), AVL (Michigan), PUNCH POWERTRAIN (Belgium), WRIGHTSPEED (US) and TM4 (Canada).

Global E-Drive for automotive market Information Report by Application (E-Axle, Wheel Drive), Vehicle Type (Power Electronics, E-Brake Booster, Inverter, Motor, Battery), By Drive Type (4 wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive, All Wheel Drive), and by Regions – Global Forecast To 2023.

Market Scenario:

The global market for E-Drive has been witnessing significant growth in recent times. The growing vehicle production across the globe, has been powering the growth of the market. In addition, stringent regulatory norms, especially in Europe have fueled the growth of the market. Due to the rapidly rising demand for high fuel efficiency, E-drive system has evolved to provide better performance in the vehicle. Manufacturers of E-Drives are competing to develop fuel efficient systems without compromising on the performance of vehicle. Automatic transmission is preferred over the manual transmission, the reason behind the inclination towards automatic transmissions being fuel efficiency, increased power, and better comfort level. Besides these factors, the governments of various countries have also taken initiatives to increase the sales of E-Drive. Countries such as India, Singapore, Indonesia, Brazil, and the MEA region, the government has planned to invest more and welcomed several E-Drive manufacturers to set up manufacturing plants.

Market Dynamics:

Companies such as Tesla Motors, Hyundai, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors and others are leading the race to roll out E-Drive soon. Apparently, the other developing countries have also taken the same initiatives to boost up the production of E-Drive. However, high cost of E-drive systems is the major restraint in the growth of market.

Regional Analysis:

With the global economy undergoing an uplift, major emerging countries such as China, India, Thailand, and Indonesia, are becoming manufacturing hubs for global automotive players. As a result of increasing prosperity in the emerging economies, people are increasingly able to afford their own cars, particularly in emerging Asian economies such as China and India. In order to tap these rising consumer automobile preferences, leading global automotive players such as Volkswagen, BMW, Toyota, and Ford, are entering into new emerging markets for business expansion. As the global auto-manufacturers continue to expand into growing and emerging markets, the demand for E-Drive is expected to rise.

Asia Pacific is the second largest region in the global E-drive market owing to factors such as growth in the production of passenger cars and LCV in the developing economies of the region. Many OEM’s are keen to open their production facilities in this region, especially in the emerging nations such as China and India. The market has been experiencing rapid growth in the last two years owing to the rising sales of passenger cars, emerging economies, and technological advancements, are giving a thrust to the E-Drive systems market. Rampant rise in vehicle production in the Asia Pacific region is also expected to be contributing majorly in the growth of the E-Drive market.

Major Table Of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Scope Of The Study

2.1.1 Definition

2.1.2 Research Objective

2.1.3 Assumptions

2.1.4 Limitations

2.2 Research Process

2.2.1 Primary Research

2.2.2 Secondary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Forecast Model

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Drivers

3.2 Market Inhibitors

3.3 Supply/Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Continued…

