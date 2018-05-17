Carbon Thermoplastic Composites Market 2018 Share, Growth, Key Manufacturers Analysis and Regional Forecast 2023

Market Overview

Carbon Thermoplastic Composites (CFRTP) can be produced using PAN-based (polyacrylonitrile) or PITCH-based raw material. Polyacrylonitrile is widely used because it provides strength and stiffness to the CFRTP composites. CFRTP finds application in various industries such as aerospace & defense, automotive, wind turbines, construction, and marine. These composites are widely used in the manufacturing of aircraft and defense equipment due to their superior properties such as lightweight, low density, corrosion resistance, high strength, and stiffness. The product demand from aerospace industry is growing as a result of rising aircraft delivery, especially in the developing regions. CFRTP usage is being increasingly used in the automotive industry to improve the vehicle fuel efficiency and reduce the amount of carbon emission. Growing use of the product in wind turbines due to rising demand for renewable energy is likely to drive the market growth. CFRTP usage in the construction industry is increasing as it minimizes the disruption during repair and saves installation cost and time.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the prominent players in the Global Carbon Thermoplastic Composites Market are DowAksa (Turkey), Cytec Solvay Group (U.S.), TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. (Japan), SGL Group (Germany), Hexcel Corporation (U.S.), TEIJIN LIMITED (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan), HYOSUNG (South Korea), Gurit (Switzerland), Plasan Carbon Composites (U.S.), Koninklijke Ten Cate (Netherland), Teijin Carbon Europe GmbH (Japan), and ZOLTEK (U.S.).

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5824

Market Segmentation

The Global Carbon Thermoplastic Composites Market is segmented into raw material, application, and region.

On the Basis of Raw Material, the market is divided into PAN-based and PITCH-based.

Based on the Application, the Global Carbon Thermoplastic Composites Market is segregated into aerospace & defense, automotive, wind turbines, sports equipment, construction, and marine.

Geographically, the market is divided into five key regions, including Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis

North America is leading the Global Carbon Thermoplastic Composites Market as a result of increasing use in the manufacturing of lightweight vehicles and defense equipment. The product demand is rising owing to growing use of renewable energy in place of crude oil and other resources. Europe is expected to grow at a staggering rate owing to the growing demand for fuel-efficient automotive. This is due to the emission standards set by European Union for the vehicles. The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market due to expanding automotive and aerospace industry as a result of improved living standard and rising disposable income of the consumers.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/carbon-thermoplastic-composites-market-5824

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com