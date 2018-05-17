Global Sputtering Targets Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

Description :

Sputtering Targets-Global Market Status and Trend Report 2013-2023 offers a comprehensive analysis on Sputtering Targets industry, standing on the readers’ perspective, delivering detailed market data and penetrating insights. No matter the client is industry insider, potential entrant or investor, the report will provides useful data and information. Key questions answered by this report include:

Worldwide and Regional Market Size of Sputtering Targets 2013-2017, and development forecast 2018-2023

Main manufacturers/suppliers of Sputtering Targets worldwide, with company and product introduction, position in the Sputtering Targets market

Market status and development trend of Sputtering Targets by types and applications

Cost and profit status of Sputtering Targets, and marketing status

Market growth drivers and challenges

The report segments the global Sputtering Targets market as:

Global Sputtering Targets Market: Regional Segment Analysis (Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate 2013-2023):

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Rest APAC

Latin America

Global Sputtering Targets Market: Type Segment Analysis (Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2013-2023):

Magnetic Recording Target

Optical Recording Target

Display Targets

Other

Global Sputtering Targets Market: Application Segment Analysis (Consumption Volume and Market Share 2013-2023; Downstream Customers and Market Analysis)

Flat Panel Displays

Optical Discs

Automotive & Architectural Glass, WEB Coating

Decorative

Hard Coatings

Solar Cells

Optical Communications

Magnetic Data Storage Devices

Semiconductors

Electron Microscopy

Global Sputtering Targets Market: Manufacturers Segment Analysis (Company and Product introduction, Sputtering Targets Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin):

Kurt J. Lesker Company

Heraeus

Testbourne Ltd

Vacuum Engineering and Materials Co

Plasmaterials, Inc

PVD Products

Materion

Quorum

Table Of Content :

Chapter 1 Overview of Sputtering Targets

1.1 Definition of Sputtering Targets in This Report

1.2 Commercial Types of Sputtering Targets

1.2.1 Magnetic Recording Target

1.2.2 Optical Recording Target

1.2.3 Display Targets

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Downstream Application of Sputtering Targets

1.3.1 Flat Panel Displays

1.3.2 Optical Discs

1.3.3 Automotive & Architectural Glass, WEB Coating

1.3.4 Decorative

1.3.5 Hard Coatings

1.3.6 Solar Cells

1.3.7 Optical Communications

1.3.8 Magnetic Data Storage Devices

1.3.9 Semiconductors

1.3.10 Electron Microscopy

1.4 Development History of Sputtering Targets

1.5 Market Status and Trend of Sputtering Targets 2013-2023

1.5.1 Global Sputtering Targets Market Status and Trend 2013-2023

1.5.2 Regional Sputtering Targets Market Status and Trend 2013-2023

Chapter 2 Global Market Status and Forecast by Regions

2.1 Market Development of Sputtering Targets 2013-2017

2.2 Production Market of Sputtering Targets by Regions

2.2.1 Production Volume of Sputtering Targets by Regions

2.2.2 Production Value of Sputtering Targets by Regions

2.3 Demand Market of Sputtering Targets by Regions

2.4 Production and Demand Status of Sputtering Targets by Regions

2.4.1 Production and Demand Status of Sputtering Targets by Regions 2013-2017

2.4.2 Import and Export Status of Sputtering Targets by Regions 2013-2017

Chapter 3 Global Market Status and Forecast by Types

3.1 Production Volume of Sputtering Targets by Types

3.2 Production Value of Sputtering Targets by Types

3.3 Market Forecast of Sputtering Targets by Types

Chapter 4 Global Market Status and Forecast by Downstream Industry

4.1 Demand Volume of Sputtering Targets by Downstream Industry

4.2 Market Forecast of Sputtering Targets by Downstream Industry

Chapter 5 Market Driving Factor Analysis of Sputtering Targets

5.1 Global Economy Situation and Trend Overview

5.2 Sputtering Targets Downstream Industry Situation and Trend Overview

Chapter 6 Sputtering Targets Market Competition Status by Major Manufacturers

6.1 Production Volume of Sputtering Targets by Major Manufacturers

6.2 Production Value of Sputtering Targets by Major Manufacturers

6.3 Basic Information of Sputtering Targets by Major Manufacturers

6.3.1 Headquarters Location and Established Time of Sputtering Targets Major Manufacturer

6.3.2 Employees and Revenue Level of Sputtering Targets Major Manufacturer

6.4 Market Competition News and Trend

6.4.1 Merger, Consolidation or Acquisition News

6.4.2 Investment or Disinvestment News

6.4.3 New Product Development and Launch

Chapter 7 Sputtering Targets Major Manufacturers Introduction and Market Data

7.1 Kurt J. Lesker Company

7.1.1 Company profile

7.1.2 Representative Sputtering Targets Product

7.1.3 Sputtering Targets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of Kurt J. Lesker Company

7.2 Heraeus

7.2.1 Company profile

7.2.2 Representative Sputtering Targets Product

7.2.3 Sputtering Targets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of Heraeus

7.3 Testbourne Ltd

7.3.1 Company profile

7.3.2 Representative Sputtering Targets Product

7.3.3 Sputtering Targets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of Testbourne Ltd

7.4 Vacuum Engineering and Materials Co

7.4.1 Company profile

7.4.2 Representative Sputtering Targets Product

7.4.3 Sputtering Targets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of Vacuum Engineering and Materials Co

7.5 Plasmaterials, Inc

7.5.1 Company profile

7.5.2 Representative Sputtering Targets Product

7.5.3 Sputtering Targets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin of Plasmaterials, Inc

Continued…….

