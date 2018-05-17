MARS Release 20180419 Now Available

April 19, 2018 — MARS Version 7.0 Build 20180419 has been released. The following enhancements along with software fixes have been included.

Issues Resolved:

– When creating a Data-Driven Schedule, the Report and Report Options tabs are sometimes missing

– The Windows service may not install properly in some cases

– Registration & Activation Wizard may not activate a valid license successfully

– Additional performance improvements & minor bug fixes

Enhancements:

– Compatibility with MS Access 2016 Full Version (not “Click-To-Run”)

The next release of MARS is scheduled for May 2018. Find more about MARS Automation For MS Access and download the latest release at https://go.christiansteven.com/ms-access-reports-query-macro-automation-scheduler-mars