Advantage Manufacturing Ltd. Offers Custom Welding and Aluminum Fabrication Services

Advantage Manufacturing Ltd. provides custom manufacturing and fabrication services. It prides itself in its cutting-edge technology and extensive industry expertise.

[DRAYTON VALLEY, 18/5/2018] – Advantage Manufacturing Ltd.’s in-house design team and fabrication specialists help companies achieve the manufacturing requirements of their steel projects. Clients turn to its custom welding and aluminum fabrication services to meet exacting standards and production requirements.

Cutting-Edge Technology

Advantage Manufacturing Ltd. produces large and sophisticated and aluminum fabrications. It employs a step-by-step approach to every project to ensure top-quality results. With its highly complex and precise milling and machining equipment, it helps make the complex part specifications of every project a reality. As a certified portable aluminum welder, its team can work on failing weld joints to hold aluminum surfaces longer.

The metal fabrication company’s skilled technicians have experience using advanced equipment with computer-controlled precision; they can complete aluminum and welding work more quickly. The company’s customized services ensure that every business enjoys significant cost savings and top-quality results.

Vast Industry Expertise

Advantage Manufacturing Ltd. provides aluminum and welding services. With multiple certifications, including the Canadian Welding Bureau and National Safety Mark Certifications, clients can count on the team to deliver every time.

The company is also completely insured to meet all industry safety requirements. It provides personalized attention to every project to reduce costs and minimize turnaround time. Furthermore, the company creates precise and complex aluminum fabrications for various commercial and industrial clients in Alberta.

Services for Complex Assemblies and Components

Clients can count on the certified, precision welding services of Advantage Manufacturing Ltd. — its welding team can handle complex structural assemblies. It also produces high-quality, consistent, and accurate fabrications based on various project requirements. The company’s dedicated team provides an optimized, overall welding and fabrication package regardless of size or scope.

About Advantage Manufacturing Ltd.

Advantage Manufacturing Ltd. is a one-stop shop for steel products in Drayton Valley and Edmonton. It offers custom welding, aluminum welding and repair, waterjet cutting and steel fabrication services. The team works with commercial and industrial clients, with proven expertise in wide-scale and complex projects.

To learn more, visit https://advantagemanufacturingltd.com.