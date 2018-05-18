Craft Soda Market Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis 2014 – 2023

Latest Research Study Titled, “Craft Soda Market By Product Type, Target Consumer, And Distribution Channel – Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2023”, Published By Crystal Market Research

The global Craft Soda Market was worth USD 0.48 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 0.66 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.53% during the forecast period. Increasing population in emerging nations alongside the rising level of disposable income of consumers is anticipated to positively affect the product business in the coming years. Furthermore, the developing health concerns and rising awareness with respect to the usage of organic products are probably going to additionally support this growth. The switching inclination of consumers from sugar-loaded beverages to low-sugar or mid-calorie beverages and picking craft soda as a substitute for alcoholic beverages is anticipated to cultivate industry development amid the conjecture period. Furthermore, developing concern toward obesity and switching inclinations of consumers toward natural beverages are reshaping the worldwide craft soda industry.

The Craft soda Market is segmented as follows-

Craft Soda Market Assessment and Forecast, By Product Type, 2014-2023:

Organic

Natural

Craft Soda Market Assessment and Forecast, By Target Consumer, 2014-2023:

Middle-Aged Adults

Teenagers

Young Adults

Craft Soda Market Assessment and Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2014-2023 ($Million):

Convenience & Specialty Stores

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Online Stores

Food Service & Drinking Places

Others

Craft Soda Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023 ($Million)

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Competitive Insights

Some of the leading players in the market are Crooked Beverage Co, Wild Poppy Company, The Coca-Cola Company, Appalachian Brewing Co, The Original Craft Soda Company, Reed’s, SIPP eco beverage co and Jones Soda. Numerous leading players, for example, The Coca-Cola Company and PepsiCo are undertaking the online business channel attributable to the adoption of cell phones and improvement in technology. Many craft soda producers are executing retail extension, which is foreseen to boost dispersion channels territorially.

