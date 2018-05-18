GREEN CREATIVE Releases the Innovative SPECFIT Family of Retrofit Commercial Downlights

San Bruno, CA, May 18, 2018 — GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer proudly announces the launch of the SPECFIT line of commercial retrofit downlight products.

“SPECFIT builds on the legacy of the successful INNOFIT line, with its SelectDrive technology and quick installation, by adding architectural grade features like a 0-10V dimming driver, field interchangeable optics and multiple reflector finishes,” says Chad McSpadden, GREEN CREATIVE’s Downlight Product Manager. “In addition, SPECFIT offers fixture efficacies above 90 lumens per Watt from a 90 CRI source and comes with a rated lifetime of 100,000 hours, twice the industry standard.”

SPECFIT is designed to retrofit many types of commercial applications such as schools, office buildings, retail stores and hotels. The modular design of the SelectDrive selectable lumen light engine combined with interchangeable trims and optics means that SPECFIT can be configured to light most commercial spaces. SPECFIT replaces 4-inch to 11-inch compact fluorescent, metal halide and incandescent commercial grade fixtures in ceiling heights ranging from 8’ to 30’ and lumen outputs from 500 to 5000 lumens. Its two-piece system of a LED light engine and reflector make ordering and stocking components easy and cost effective for electrical distributors. Create over 1650 different fixture combinations by selecting from four trims sizes, four trim finishes, four color temperatures, four optical distributions and nine lumen outputs.

Specification sheets, installation instructions, and other product data can be found on the GREEN CREATIVE website( http://gc-lighting.com/categories/commercial-downlighting/ ).

SPECFIT products are available through GREEN CREATIVE distributors and are ready to ship from the company’s west coast, central and east coast distribution centers. For more information on where to purchase these products near you or how to become a distributor, please contact GREEN CREATIVE at: sales@greencreative.com or (866) 774-5433.

About GREEN CREATIVE

GREEN CREATIVE is a major solid state lighting development and manufacturing company based in the Bay Area, CA. The company specializes in retrofit lighting for the commercial market, offering a comprehensive line of LED lighting solutions. GREEN CREATIVE is fully integrated with strong R&D capabilities to constantly offer the latest technology available. For more information on GREEN CREATIVE please visit www.greencreative.com. For all of the latest updates follow GREEN CREATIVE on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn or YouTube.

Contact:

Matthew Leonard

GREEN CREATIVE

1200 Bayhill Drive, Suite 220

San Bruno, CA 94066

Tel / Fax: (866) 774-5433

info@greencreative.com

http://www.greencreative.com