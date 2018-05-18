International author Suzanne Franco publishes her second book Soul Force with Notion Press

India, 18th May: Notion Press is proud to announce its association with renowned International author Suzanne Franco. The author has published her second book, Soul Force, with India’s largest publishing platform.

Gandhiji conceptualized the Satyagraha movement in South Africa in order to secure rights for Indians. He united the Indians from different communities, languages and religions, who had settled in South Africa. His Satyagraha movement transformed the landscape of South Africa.

The author has developed the narration of Soul Force against the backdrop of Gandhi ji’s Satyagraha movement in South Africa. The storyline revolves around the protagonist, Valliamma Mudliar, who chooses to follow in Gandhi ji’s footsteps. Under the hardship of white oppression in South Africa during the early 1900s, Valliamma and her Satyagrahi sisters are desperate to carry out their mission as they bravely march along endless dirt roads, pressing on across forbidden provincial borders. She is no more a sixteen-year-old girl; she is an activist who is fighting against the government in order to establish fundamental rights for the people. She feels proud to be a part of Gandhi’s South African Satyagraha force and does not care about the strict punishment that is awaiting her. The gripping narration reveals whether Valliamma will be successful in bringing justice to thousands of people.

The author is a resident of South Africa and is extremely proud and inspired by her Rainbow Nation’s commitment to equality and compassion. Gandhi ji’s Satyagraha movement in South Africa has inspired the author to pen this book. Speaking about the same, she said, “The story of Soul Force is based on a true incident.I’m passionate about bringing real characters to life in my novels. I believe people in today’s world will live in hope by recognizing women who have sacrificed so much to have an impact on history, and therefore, humanity. This is the reason I chose to narrate the story of Valliamma, an oppressed girl who dedicates her life in order to bring justice to people and plays a crucial part in changing the lives of a nation. I believe readers will be thrilled after reading the journey of Valliamma.”

Valliamma’s story will soon be made into a feature film as the renowned Hollywood filmmaker Fabien Martorel has decided to make a film on the same. The shooting of the film is scheduled to start from October 2018 and plans to hit the screen worldwide in 2018. Fabien Martorell is a multi-award winning director from France, who currently resides in Los Angeles. He has directed and written two feature documentaries and nine short films that have been selected and screened at prestigious international film festivals. He is the co-Founder of the well-known Festival du Film Court de Vaulx-en-Velin in France, now in its sixteenth year. In 2011, Martorell established his own film production company, FM Pictures LLC in Los Angeles. Suzanne’s vision and Martorell’s talent will surely woo the audience by presenting an inspiring and power packed film.

Suzanne's debut historical novel, Exile Child, received phenomenal responses from the readers and media.

