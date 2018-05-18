Recent Research Explores the Global Next-Generation Memory Market 2024

Study on Next-Generation Memory Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Next-Generation Memory Market by wafer size (200 mm, 300 mm and 450 mm), technology (volatile memory, nonvolatile memory), application (retail, telecommunications, industrial, consumer electronics, energy and power distribution, healthcare) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Next-Generation Memory over the period of 2018 to 2024.According to report the global next-generation memory market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 27.9% over the forecast period of 2018 – 2024.

Market Insights

Increase in demand for faster cost effective and efficient solutions are driving the growth of the next-generation memory market. Additionally, increasing enterprise storage applications, need for high bandwidth, internet of things and big data are also driving rapid growth in the market. However, high cost of emerging memories and lack of availability under extreme environmental conditions are the factors restraining the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing adoption of MRAM & PCM memory and enterprise storage is providing several growth opportunities for the next-generation memory market.

Segments Covered

The report on global next-generation memory market covers Segments such as wafer size, technology and application. The wafer size segments include 200 mm, 300 mm and 450 mm. On the basis of technology the global next-generation memory market is categorized into volatile memory and nonvolatile memory. Furthermore, on the basis of application the next-generation memory market is segmented as retail, telecommunications, industrial, automotive and transportation, consumer electronics, energy and power distribution, healthcare, industrial, and agricultural.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016 – 2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018 – 2024.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global next-generation memory market such as, Everspin, Micron, SK Hynix, Fujitsu, Toshiba, Microchip, Samsung, Intel, Adesto, and Western Digital.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global next-generation memory market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of next-generation memory market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018 to 2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the next-generation memory market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the next-generation memory market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:-

