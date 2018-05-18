Rent A Car Offers Many Advantages Compared To Other Transport Facilities

If you are visiting Dubai you no longer have to rely on the taxi or the public transport system as you can now simply rent a car of your choice and enjoy the convenience of moving to any place at your will. Yes, renting out a car in Dubai is really a wonderful experience as you can hire from a fleet of luxury vehicles, mid-range cars or economy cars based on your budget and the travel purpose. You can lookout for reliable companies like Rocket Rent A Car that strives to offer the best deals to their customers helping them choose the best vehicle that perfectly meets their transportation needs as long as they stay in Dubai. It is not just the visitors to Dubai but even the locals who need a car can simply rent out a car so that they can drive the vehicle in and around Dubai and within the limits of UAE without the necessity to rely on the expensive taxis. You can go through a clear description of each and every car ready for rental like the car type, maximum people to travel in the car, door count, minimum driver age to rent the vehicle, transmission type, air-conditioned and whether unlimited mileage applies or not.

To rent a car Dubai you need to have an international driving license if you are visitor to Dubai else the local licence would do good. The minimum age for hiring most of the vehicles is 22 years. You need to submit the completed documents for renting out a car along with a security deposit that shall be returned after 30 days of returning the vehicle. There are also clear terms and conditions that one need to go through before hiring out a car. One should pay the insurance amount and understand that any accidental damages and repairs has to be covered by the hirer of the vehicle. The cars should also be maintained in the best condition to avoid any penalties and the rented vehicles should not be used for car rallies, off road driving, motor sports or other activities. The vehicle should also be returned with the same amount of fuel at the time they have hired the vehicle.

The rental services also offer GPS, Mobile phone with local SIM and also baby seat facilities for extra amount. Those who rent a car for a month or long lease can avail free pickup and drop off services at the airport.

Avail the long term rent a car plan and long term car lease in Dubai lease services in Dubai. Get free pickup and drop off facility at the airports. Get more information Please visit at www.rocketrentacars.com.





Adress:

P.O.Box: 97856

Deira, Omar bin Al Khattab

Road, Near Golf Round a Boat

97856

Dubai

U.A.E.

rocketdubai@yahoo.com

info@rocketrentacars.com

+971 55 3885611

+971 50 2923806

+971 4 2723313

Fax: +971 4 2716613