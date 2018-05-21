Jindal Stainless in talks with Gujarat government for use of stainless steel in transportation

Jindal Stainless has made presentation to the Gujarat government for use of stainless steel in public transportation system in order to increase fuel efficiency and improve safety. With its high strength-to-weight ratio and resistance to impact and temperature shocks, stainless steel is an ideal metal for modern transit network and states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa and Haryana have adopted this smart metal in their State Road Transport Buses with the support of Jindal Stainless. Abhyuday Jindal, Managing Director, Jindal Stainless said during the Smart City Conclave held today at Surat International Exhibition and Convention Centre (SIECC), Sarsana. He further added, “I am also confident that Gujarat will be at the forefront in adopting sustainable solutions like stainless steel, considering its innovative and entrepreneurial approach. Jindal Stainless will be happy to support in this nation building exercise. We look forward to playing an instrumental role in providing India the perfect resource for building smart cities, and eventually, a Smart India.”

Hon’ble Chief Minister of Gujarat Shri Vijay Rupani delivered the keynote address at the event, which is a part of the Surat Start-Up Festival. Asmita Shiroya, Mayor, Surat Municipal Corporation, M Thennarasan, Commissioner, Surat Municipal Corporation and CY Bhatt, Chief Executive Officer, Surat Smart City Development Ltd were also present on this occasion along with other government officials. The event focussed on various aspects of a smart city project like Intelligent Transport & Smart Mobility, Smart Buildings, Smart Infrastructure, Sustainable Energy & Effective Waste Management, etc.

Smart City mission emphasizes on improving basic building blocks of any society- Water, Power, Sanitation, Public Transport, Affordable Housing, Sustainable Environment, Safety, Health, Education, and Governance. In each constituting pillar of the Smart City Mission, stainless steel fits due to its varied nature of hygienic, light-weight, strong, maintenance-free, non-corrosive, and safe metal – being temperature or shock resistance. Several applications of this metal in the developed world are evidential of this fact. More and more state governments and central government agencies are also switching to stainless steel use in various areas. The decision of Indian Railways to convert 55,000 train coaches into stainless steel and Metro rail project are living testimony to this fact.

Government representatives from the states of Gujarat, Kerala and Telangana, and Municipal Commissioners and Smart City Development Corporation Heads of Surat, Ahmedabad, Brihan Mumbai, Pune, Greater Chennai, Greater Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Kozhikode, Jalandhar, Faridabad, Agra, Aligarh, Ranchi and Imphal also participated in the event.