Locomotive Market Research Report 2018

Locomotive Market 2018 research report expands global Locomotive Market Analysis with historical data, forecast data, Key Players, Regional, Upcoming Opportunity, and Competitive analysis with forecast to 2022. This research report includes comprehensive information on Global Locomotive Market Information by by Technology (conventional locomotive, turbocharged and MAGLEVS), Application (Passenger and Freight) and by Region.

Major Players in Locomotive Market studied for this report are Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Berliner Maschinenbau, Lokomo, China Northern Rail Corporation Limited, Bombardier Transportation, Brookville Equipment Corporation, GE Transportation, and Alstom Ferroviaria.

Global Locomotive Market Highlights:

Increasing rate of urbanization is contributing towards the growth of locomotive industry among the general public. Expansion of rail networks in majority of developed as well as developing nations as well as increasing concern amongst the individuals regarding environmental sustainability has lead to a positive impact on the global locomotives market. Significant investment by authorities across the globe in development of railway infrastructure for freight and high speed trains has also resulted in the growth of global locomotive market.

Diesel locomotive market is also growing significantly. Majority of the revenue is generated from the after-sales market which encompasses repair and maintenance of the approximately 120,000 diesel locomotives operated worldwide. The global locomotive market was significantly affected by the economic downturn in 2008-2010. Many operators chose to rehabilitate old locomotives instead of acquiring new ones. Companies such as Alstom or Siemens signed valuable contracts with the national Russian operator RZD.

Product innovation and a widespread need for fleet renewal will drive the electric locomotive market. An increasing trend towards local suppliers is evident in Eastern Europe. New electric locomotive manufacturers with their production facilities include Pesa and ZNLE in Poland, the Czech manufacturer Skoda, and Tülomsas in Turkey.

Regional Analysis:

The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to dominate the locomotive market and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the improving socio-economic conditions in developing countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and Thailand. The increased populations in countries such as China and India has resulted in increase in need for public transport, which in turn results in an increase in the number of government rail projects. The largest national fleets of electric locomotives are found today in China, Russia and India followed by Germany, Italy and France. In Western Europe, demand will always exist for new electric locomotives due to the overall size of the region's fleet, while Europe's high prices ensures it remains important for total market volume.

Scope of the report

This study provides an overview of the global Locomotive industry, tracking market segments across the categorized four geographic regions. The report provides a six-year forecast for the market size in terms of value for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the world. The scope of the study segments the global Locomotive market based on type, and fuel.

Target Audience

Locomotive manufacturer/dealer/supplier.

Raw material Provider

Government and research organization

Investment bankers and M&A Consultants

The report for Global Locomotive Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Major Table of Contents:

1. REPORT PROLOGUE

2. INTRODUCTION

2.1. DEFINITION

2.2. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

2.2.1. RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

2.2.2. ASSUMPTIONS

2.2.3. LIMITATIONS

2.3. MARKET STRUCTURE

2.4. MARKET SEGMENTATION

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3.1. RESEARCH PROCESS

3.2. PRIMARY RESEARCH

3.3. SECONDARY RESEARCH

3.4. MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

3.5. FORECAST MODEL

4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. DRIVERS & OPPURTUNITIES

4.2. CHALLENGES & RESTRAINTS

4.3. VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

4.4. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

5. LOCOMOTIVEMARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

5.1. INTRODUCTION

5.2. CONVENTIONAL LOCOMOTIVE

5.3. TURBOCHARGED

5.4. MAGLEVS

6. LOCOMOTIVEMARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1. INTRODUCTION

6.2. PASSENGER

6.3. FREIGHT

Continued…

