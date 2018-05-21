PAKSMART’s PC40 Carton Machine Provides Superior Quality Packaging

PAKSMART’s PC40 Carton Machine is suitable for low to medium range packaging requirement, sealing up to 40 cartons per minute.

[NORTH ROCKS, 21/5/2018] – PAKSMART continues to provide top-notch automated packaging solutions that help reduce and streamline your work. Their PC40 Carton Machine is a state-of-the-art cartoning and packaging machine that offers swift and efficient packaging.

Paksmart PC40 Load Operation Models and Processes

The PAKSMART PC40 speeds up the packaging process for low to moderate packaging requirements. The machine comes in two models — the automatic load and the hand load.

The PC40 Automatic Load model functions with an electronic cam that indexes the item throughout the in-feed conveyor and cartoning machine. The indexing continues until both the carton and product arrive at the load station. The load cycle continues until load conditions are met and the next packaging starts. Dust flaps will close at several load stations, while glue application and compression occur at inner loading stations. The last station moves the sealed carton to the discharge conveyor.

The PC40 Hand Load model functions similar to the automatic load model, with the electronic cam indexing the carton machine until the product and carton arrive at the load station. Once indexing finishes, the operator hand loads the product into the carton, and the automatic product detection cycle continues once the operator completes loading. The process resembles the automatic load model from this point onwards.

PAKSMART PC40 Features

The PC40 comes with a variety of new features to help streamline packaging and workflow. The machine can handle 40 cartons per minute. It requires one operator full time for the Hand Load model and an operator working half time for the Automatic Load model. The machine utilises Servo motors for the bucket in-feed conveyor, main chains and rotary carton erector.

Both models have easy, size-changing capabilities with a hand-crank depth adjustment that does not require tools. They contain an integrated vacuum source for carton erecting, and separate carton erect and load stations.

About PAKSMART

PAKSMART Machinery specialises in automated packaging and cartoning machinery. They have served the Australian food, pharmaceutical, and contract packing industry for over two decades. The company tailors its solutions to meet the individual requirements of its customers.

