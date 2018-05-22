Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market 2018 Size, Share. Growth Prospectus & Forecast 2023

Marketresearchfuture.com has announced the addition of “Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Industry 2018 Market Research Report” to their Database.

Market Overview:

Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene or ABS is a thermoplastic resin, which is commonly used in injection molding applications. It is available in the form of amorphous powder. This product is derived from butadiene, acrylonitrile, and styrene, which result into the formation of shiny, glossy yet tough, and durable plastic called acrylonitrile butadiene styrene. It is one of the finest polymers in styrenic family due to some important characteristic features such as greater hardness, toughness, good chemical resistance, and better stability. The global acrylonitrile butadiene styrene is primarily driven by the rapidly growing construction activities, increasing urbanization, and industrialization around the world. Additionally, increasing standards of living and disposable income of people, especially in developing countries incentivizing them to invest more in high end construction and home decorative activities. However, the major factor, which may restrain the growth of the market during the review period is fluctuating prices of this product on the backdrop of limited supply of raw material as compared to the demand for the end product.

Top Key Players Analysis:- LG Chem. (South Korea), INEOS Styrolution (Germany), Trinseo (U.S.), KUMHO PETROCHEMICA (South Korea), Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp. (Taiwan), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), BASF SE (Germany), TORAY INDUSTRIES INC. (Japan), Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan), Ravago Americas (U.S.), and others. Segmentation

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Manufacturers

Traders and distributors of Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Research and development institutes

Potential investors

Raw material suppliers

Nationalized laboratory

The global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market is segregated on the basis of application and region.

Based on the application the Market is divided into appliances, electrical & electronics, automotive, building & construction, consumer goods, sports equipment, musical instruments, and others.

Geographically, the Markets are divided into five major regions namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

