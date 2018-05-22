Bio-Based Emulsion Polymers Market SWOT Analysis, Opportunities and Future Prospects 2023

Global Bio-based Emulsion Polymers Market: Overview

The development of renewable based product will have a positive impact on the growth of the bio-based emulsion polymers market and will be suitable as drop-in substitutes to conventional emulsion polymers. First used in 2008 for paper coating application, bio-based emulsion polymers match the performance of synthetic binders and display as much as 35% replacement capability.

This publication is a comprehensive collection of historical data, current data, and projections for the global bio-based emulsion polymers market, which offers a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the current state of the market and where it is headed.

The report also discusses the vendor landscape of the market at length and identifies key players that will have a significant share in the global bio-based emulsion polymers market until the end of the forecast period in 2023.

Global Bio-based Emulsion Polymers Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global bio-based emulsion polymers market is primarily driven by the need to address the concerns of conventional emulsion polymers. Stringent environmental regulations for the release of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and fluctuating crude oil prices have put forth the need to replace conventional emulsion polymers with bio-based ones.

Conventional emulsion polymers such as acrylics and styrene butadiene are crude oil derivatives and emit volatile organic compounds that are hazardous to the environment. Emulsion polymers are primarily used as binders in paper coating and paints and coatings applications. Apart from this, they are also used as concrete additives and as adhesives.

