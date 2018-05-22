Huge Growth And Opportunities in Global Direct Thermal Labels Market Till 2023

Global Direct Thermal Labels Market Information Report by Face stock Material (Paper and Plastic), by Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Retail and Others) and By Region – Forecast To 2023

Market Scenario

On the basis of regions, global direct thermal labels market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). Asia-Pacific dominates the global direct thermal labels market. It is expected to be the fastest growing region for direct thermal labels market. Rapid growth in e-commerce and transportation sectors, is driving the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific region. The growing organized retails have widened the scope of warehousing solutions, which staggers the demand for direct thermal labels. North America is expected to contribute significantly during the forecast period.

Global direct thermal labels market has been segmented based on face stock material, application and region. On the basis of face stock material, the market is segmented as paper and plastic. Different types of plastic such as polyethylene (PE), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and others are used in face stock. These synthetic direct thermal labels offer better durability, longer-lasting are used in face stock to abrasion, moisture, and chemicals. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented as food & beverages, pharmaceutical, personal care, retail and others. Food & Beverages segment dominates the application segment of the market. Growing demand of processed and packaged food across the globe, is driving the demand of the market. The retail segment is anticipated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Direct thermal labels are chemically treated, heat sensitive labels that print without the use of a ribbon. These labels are less expensive but have a shorter life span as the image will fade with time and light exposure.

The prominent players in the direct thermal labels market include Technicode, Inc. (Michigan), Avery Dennison Corporation (U.S.), 3M Company (U.S.), NPI (U.S.), AM Labels Ltd (UK), Resource Label Group (US), Thermal Label Warehouse LLC (U.S.), Brady Corporation (U.S.), Consolidated Label Co (U.S.), and Labelmakers Group Pty Ltd (Australia).

Hence, global direct thermal labels market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

The report for Global Direct Thermal Labels Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions

