Innovative Television Advertising Reaches New Heights

Companies use television adverts in the hope of convincing customers to purchase their products and services. In some instance, it works and in others it doesn’t. For businesses that have been struggling with gaining traction amongst television audiences, it is time to change course. With innovative television advertising in Dubai, businesses now have the opportunity of getting their ads in front of engaged and target audiences.

Smarty International offers prime time viewing all the time. Businesses are given the opportunity to pick their preferred location and audience. Many times it is a potential audience that has an interest in the products and services. There is a rewarding scheme where audiences are paid for viewing television ads in Dubai making them more engaged than a general audience and pushing them in the direction of making a potential sale.

For businesses, advertising doesn’t get any better or easier as campaigns can be viewed in real-time. Companies can view their monthly stats which will indicate how well their adverts have performed on the Smarty Control Panel. The stats will indicate what time the advert was displayed, where it was viewed and who was most interested. This provides insight into data that can be used for further advantage. Advertising through Smarty International platform will increase brand awareness and push the company into the limelight.

The Director of Smarty International stated that, “there are televisions everywhere in cafes, restaurants, shops, homes and public places. This gives businesses an immense opportunity to use this powerful tool called television advertising because you are targeting potential audiences with a high probability to convert to leads and sales.”

Smarty International is the #1 innovative TV advertising platform in the U.A.E. Businesses pay viewers for viewing their ads and gain a competitive advantage to be able to promote to a target audience, without any distractions. We help create the TV advert campaigns by placing a banner for your audience to view. The ad can be transformed into a full-screen display with audiences being directed to open your website, visit your online store or view videos. You will have a designated business advisor to consult and assist you with your company campaigns.