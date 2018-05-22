Spindle Oil Market to Make Great Impact in Near Future by 2017 – 2025

Spindle oils are a specific type of mineral oil of low viscosity, used for lubricating high-speed machine spindles. Spindle oils find applications in pressure, bath and oil mist (aerosol) lubrication of normal or rolling bearings and associated clutches. In cases where clutches need to be lubricated, the use of anti-wear or extreme pressure additives needs to be circumvented on account of the risk of corrosion. Spindle oils are free from gumming properties. Owing to low viscosity, the oil drains away from the surface of the spindle during the shut down time.

Hence, in order to avoid rusting of the spindle, anti-rust additives are added to spindle oils to prevent corrosion. Spindle oils are made using an oiliness agent and ashless anti-wear additive along with specific inhibitors. These constituents provide excellent lubrication properties, wear protection, protection against rust and corrosion, and resistance to foaming. Spindle oils display high resistance to oxidation and thermal stability at high temperature environments to reduce formation of deposits and thereby provide a long service lifespan. They also provide advantages of possessing water separation properties to reduce emulsion formation, and also provide resistance to the buildup of unwarranted foam quantities. Spindle oils are also known to be non-staining for applications in textile equipment. The Type FD spindle oils are also known to possess anti-wear properties, which prove advantageous in spindle oil applications.

Considering these important aspects of applications of spindle oils, the study of the spindle oil market becomes an important read.

Market Segmentation

By product type, the spindle oil market is segmented as follows:

Type FC spindle oil

Type FD spindle oil

By application, the spindle oil market is segmented as follows:

Textiles

Automotive

Agriculture (agriculture machinery)

Machine tool operations

Others

Key Trends, Drivers

Major manufacturers of spindle oils have been focusing on expanding & strengthening their sales & distribution network through various sales channels, such as distributors and retailers, expansion of sales territories and expanding their manufacturing and sales & distribution network across different geographical regions worldwide. Also, with increasingly common high-speed machining, there have been rapid advancements in machine tool spindle technology, which has been driving spindle lubrication requirements and in turn the demand for spindle oils.

There have been advancements with regards to spindle oil lubrication techniques, for instance, companies have been offering an oil system that would produce a closed loop technique for delivering and recovering spindle oil. This system overcame a few drawbacks inherent to previously used oil mist lubrication systems for high-speed spindles on machine tools. Manufacturers have also been focusing on developing new products with advanced features, such as premium performance spindle oil products principally designed for lubrication of high-speed spindles in machine tools.

These products are also expected to be used in some critical hydraulic, circulation systems and air-line oilers, where the appropriate viscosity grade could be selected. These high-performance spindle oils are being formulated from high-quality, low-viscosity base oils and additives that provide resistance to oxidation and protection from rust and corrosion. These spindle oil products display extremely high resistance to foaming, and separate readily from water. Product development to provide extremely superior lubrication of close-tolerance bearings, and act as a coolant for bearings in machine tool operations have been the key focus of the major spindle oil producers in the recent times.

However, technological advancements with regard to spindle oil application techniques, the current facilities are still found to be inadequate. Besides, the effective collection and disposal of the spindle oil after the lubrication is a common challenge for designers of equipment which uses spindle oil to lubricate spindles. This has been a challenge for the rapid growth of the spindle oil market at a global level.

