Boost in Trade Activities and the Financial Aid from the EU has Changed the Face of the Freight Forwarding Market in Poland: Ken Research

Growth in import & exports and less border regulation with European countries along with rise in consumption and domestic industries are the key factors driving the growth in Polish Freight Forwarding Market.

Since Poland’s accession to the EU, the trade between Poland and the rest of the EU member countries has substantially increased. The agricultural, manufacturing, furniture and several other sectors in the country have witnessed significant growth due to increase in export. The trade of goods witnessed a setback during the global financial crises of 2008. However, the economy has revived and the country is continuously increasing its exports. The population in the country is growing and so is the demand and consumption in the country. Owing to the unrestricted trade between the EU28, the Polish population has access to the entire European market. This has boosted the import of goods in the country. This dimensional change in the import-export scenario of the country has catapulted the freight forwarding industry in Poland. The revenues of the freight forwarding sector of the logistics industry in Poland have witnessed steady and continuous increase in the past few years and the trend is likely to continue in the future. International freight forwarding constitutes the major share of the market in comparison to domestic freight forwarding. In terms of mode, land and pipeline transport has contributed the largest share followed by sea and air mode respectively. Following Europe, Asia and North America are the largest flow corridors in terms of Growth among variety of industries across different sectors (FMCG, e-commerce and retail and others). The growing number of 3PL service providers has further strengthened the freight forwarding market. All these factors combined together will provide sustainable growth to the logistics industry in Poland.

The report titled “Poland Freight Forwarding Market Outlook to 2022- By Freight Mode (Land & Pipeline Freight, Sea Freight & Air Freight), By International & Domestic Freight Forwarding, By Major Flow Corridors (European Countries, Asian Countries, North American Countries & Rest of the World) and By Normal & Express Delivery” by Ken Research suggests a growth at a CAGR of 6.0% in terms of revenue in the Polish Freight Forwarding Market in the next 5 years till the year ending 2022.

