Dehydrating Fruits & Vegetables Market research, Competitor Strategy, Industry Trends, Forecast to 2023

Market Definition:

Dehydrating fruits & vegetables, is the process of eliminating the water and drying the fruits & vegetables for extending their shelf life. Sufficient water content causes bacteria, yeast and mold to grow and cause spoilage in foods. Therefore, reduction of moisture in fruits & vegetables through dehydration prevents such reasons of spoilage. Dehydrated fruits & vegetables are quick and easy consumption, require no refrigeration, involve low transport cost, and have a prolonged shelf life.

Market Scenario:

The continuous increase in demand for fruits & vegetables, is driving the growth of dehydrated fruits & vegetables market. Extended shelf life of the fruits and vegetables, majorly drives the market for dehydrated fruits & vegetables, globally. Hectic lifestyle of the consumers, followed by their inclination towards convenience food, propel the growth of dehydrated fruits & vegetables market.

Rising disposable income, and growing inclination towards fruits & vegetables as a source of nutritive diet, are further boosting the dehydrated fruits & vegetables market. Moreover, the key players in the global dehydrated fruits & vegetables market are emphasizing on enhancing their investment in product development to extend the product line. This has a positive impact on the growth of the market, in both, developed and developing countries. All these factors are projected to lead to the estimated CAGR of 5.2% of dehydrated fruits & vegetables market during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global dehydrated fruits & vegetables market report are Van Drunen farms (U.S.), Insta Foods (India), Chelmer Foods Limited (U.K), SunOpta (Canada), Olam International (Singapore), B.K Foods (U.S.), Natural Dehydrated Vegetables (India), B.C. Foods (U.S.), and others.

Key Findings:

China, U.S., Germany, India, and the Netherlands are the major exporters of the dehydrated vegetables

Dehydration of organic fruits & vegetables is gaining acceptance among the large population

Intended Audience:

Food processing industry

Retailer, wholesaler and distributor

E-commerce industry

Traders, importers and exporters

Segments:

Dehydrated fruits & vegetables market is segmented by type as organic and conventional. Rise in the number of health-conscious people is increasing the market opportunity for organic fruits & vegetables market and is expected to dominate the market over the estimated period.

By process, dehydrated fruits & vegetables market is segmented into sun drying, oven drying, electric dehydrating and others. Among all, sun drying is the oldest method used for dehydrating fruits & vegetables. However, there are different techniques applicable for dehydrating different fruits & vegetables.

Based on the distribution channel, dehydrated fruits & vegetables market is segmented as store-based and non-store based. Among them, store-based distribution channel is dominating the market where consumers are interested to buy the product from the supermarkets & hypermarkets instead of the usual grocery shops.

Competitive analysis:

Regional Analysis:

The global dehydrated fruits & vegetables market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). Asia Pacific is anticipated to be dominating the dehydrated fruits & vegetables market followed by North America. India and China are majorly contributing to the growth of this market in Asia Pacific. High inclination towards portable convenience foods followed by growing health conscious population is driving the growth of dehydrated fruits & vegetables in North America.

Europe is projected to grow substantially over the forecast period in which Germany and the Netherlands are the major contributors. Moreover, Middle East region is projected to be one of the lucrative place to enhance the business of dehydrated fruits & vegetables.