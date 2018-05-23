Hood Technology is pleased to offer its Flying Launch and Recovery System (FLARES) to all ScanEagle customers for any ScanEagle variant.

Hood River, OR, United States., May 23, 2018 — Hood Technology is pleased to offer its Flying Launch and Recovery System (FLARES) to all ScanEagle customers for any ScanEagle variant.

After nearly 4 years of rigorous product development, Hood Technology is now offering FLARES for launch and recovery of any ScanEagle variant. FLARES is based on Hood Technology’s test-proven multicopter system capable of launching and recovering fixed wing aircraft, such as Scan Eagle. FLARES expands the expeditionary capabilities of ScanEagle by significantly reducing the operational footprint of a deployed ScanEagle system.

“The original SeaScan/ScanEagle concept called for an unmanned sytem for runway-independent operations,” said Dr. Andy von Flotow, President and CEO of Hood Technology and co-founder of Insitu. He furthered, “FLARES extends the expeditionary capability of ScanEagle, by significantly reducing the operational footprint.”

“Our FLARES hardware can either augment or replace the current launch and recovery equipment for any ScanEagle variant,” said Cory Roeseler, General Manager of Hood Tech Mechanical. “After 4 years of product development, the system has reached a maturity level suitable for product release.”

Through the continued development of FLARES, the system has demonstrated key benefits to include:

– Demonstrated pack out of an entire ScanEagle system in a single vehicle; typically a van or pickup truck.

– Demonstrated success at four different user sites, with three different teams of operators gaining proficiency.

– Executed dozens of successful launches and recoveries.

– Tested in harsh conditions: 10kft DA, -34 deg C, wind gusts to 35mph

– Demonstrated redundancy, operating in “motor-out” 7-rotor condition

FLARES is available through Hood Tech Mechanical for commercial sales and through Hood River Federal Products for FAR 15 compliant transactions.

Media: https://vimeo.com/144026335

Contact:

Cory Roeseler

Hood Technology Corp. Mechanical Inc.

135 Country Club Road, Building A

Hood River, Oregon 97031

541-387-2255

Cory@hoodtech.com

http://www.hoodtech.com