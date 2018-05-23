Inventory Tags Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2018 – 2023

Global Inventory Tags Market Information by Technology (Barcodes, RFID & QR Codes), by Materials (Metal, Plastic, and Paper), by End-User (Industrial, Retail, Logistic and Others) and by Region – Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario

Tags attached to inventory items to provide the required information about the finished products, raw materials, and other stored elements are called inventory tags. The increasing concerns for efficient tracking of an enterprise assets, need for managing an efficient supply chain are the major driving factors for the growth of inventory tags market. Additionally, the adoption of real time tracking system is also fueling the growth of this market. Different types of materials used for the inventory tags such as metal, plastics and others. Metal type inventory tags are largely used because of more durability. However, high initial cost & lack of skilled labor may hamper the growth of global inventory tags market.

Inventory tags market is expected to grow at CAGR of approximately 4% by 2022.

Segmentation of Global Inventory Tags Market

Global Inventory Tags Market, By Technology

Barcode

RFID

QR Codes

Global Inventory Tags Market, By Materials

Introduction

Metals

Plastic

Paper

Global Inventory Tags Market, By End-Use

Introduction

Industrial

Retail

Logistics

Others

Regional Analysis of Global Inventory Tags Market

European region dominates the global inventory tags market. The key factors like advancement in technologies and simultaneous implementation of the developed products are driving the growth of this market in European region. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region for inventory tags market because rising awareness of using inventory tags, rapid growth in industrialization as well as the growing retail industry are the factors driving the market in APAC region. This region is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period.

Key Players

We recognize the key players in the global inventory tags market as Avery Dennison Corporation (U.S), Tyco International Plc. (Ireland), 3M Company (U.S), Brady Corporation (U.S), Zebra Technologies Corporation (U.S), Alien Technology Inc. (U.S), Hewlett-Packard Company (U.S), Checkpoint Systems Inc. (U.S), Smartrac N.V. (The Netherlands), and Cenveo Inc. (U.S)

The report for Global Inventory Tags Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.